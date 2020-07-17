All apartments in Springfield
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4830 Elderberry Loop

4830 Elderberry Loop · (541) 900-5656 ext. 1
Location

4830 Elderberry Loop, Springfield, OR 97478
East Main

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4830 Elderberry Loop · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now! Thurston area Duplex!!! -
***Call Trusted Property Service at 541-900-5656 and visit us at TrustedPropertyService.com to apply***

This half of a duplex has a wonderful back yard, large rooms, and a great living space. The home is well maintained and will welcome tenants who have pride in their home.

Newer appliances, roof, floor, kitchen, and fresh paint.

Large fenced backyard.

This one won't last long.

Pets welcome with approval & additional deposit

Complete Application includes:
1. Separate application for each adult (18 years of age or older)
2. Paid Application fee of $50.00 for each adult (18 years of age or older)
3. Proof of income (Gross monthly household income no less than 2.5x amount of monthly rent)
4. Rental references required

The first qualified applicant willing to move-in at the earliest date will be processed first. We do not hold properties for more than 5 days unless the property is not move-in ready.

Trusted Property Service requires the full security deposit and rental agreement signed within 48hrs of approval of application. Failure to submit the deposit within 48 hours will result in the subject property being reactivated and advertised to locate another approved applicant.

Please be advised that the availability date is an estimate only. Due to factors beyond our control, the property may not be ready for move-in on that exact date

(RLNE5881468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4830 Elderberry Loop have any available units?
4830 Elderberry Loop has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
Is 4830 Elderberry Loop currently offering any rent specials?
4830 Elderberry Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4830 Elderberry Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 4830 Elderberry Loop is pet friendly.
Does 4830 Elderberry Loop offer parking?
No, 4830 Elderberry Loop does not offer parking.
Does 4830 Elderberry Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4830 Elderberry Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4830 Elderberry Loop have a pool?
No, 4830 Elderberry Loop does not have a pool.
Does 4830 Elderberry Loop have accessible units?
No, 4830 Elderberry Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 4830 Elderberry Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 4830 Elderberry Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4830 Elderberry Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 4830 Elderberry Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
