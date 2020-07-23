All apartments in Springfield
Last updated July 22 2020

263 D Street

263 D Street · (541) 654-5587
Location

263 D Street, Springfield, OR 97477
East Kelly Butte

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 263 D Street · Avail. Sep 22

$1,395

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
263 D Street Available 09/22/20 Desirable 2BD/1.5BA Townhouse/Duplex W/ Fenced Yard, Pets? - This 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse duplex is located in the Washburne Historic District of Springfield near Island Park, the EMX line, and the U of O. The living area and spacious bedrooms upstairs have carpet flooring, while the kitchen has linoleum flooring and comes equipped with a range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Tenant is responsible for providing refrigerator. The townhouse features a covered front porch, lots of natural light throughout, a fully fenced yard with a concrete patio area great for entertaining in the backyard. Washer/dryer hook-ups are provided on the main floor along with the half bathroom. Built in 2002, this home is very energy efficient and offers forced wall heat. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including electric, water/sewer, and garbage. Tenant is also responsible for yard care. Smoking is permitted outside only.

DETACHED ONE-CAR GARAGE AVAILABLE FOR ADDITIONAL $75/MONTH.

Please feel free to drive by and take a look at the property. There are current tenants in the unit, so please DO NOT DISTURB them, and only view from the street.

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2103365?source=marketing

If the property is unavailable to view at this time, this link will also take you to a waiting list that will notify you when the property is ready to view.

Note: Please view the property at your own discretion and take protective measures for yourself. The unit has been cleaned, but is not sanitized between viewings. The property is to be sanitized with hospital grade cleaners prior to move-in.

CONTRACT TERMS: Fixed-Term Lease

PET TERMS: Upon owner approval. An increased security deposit & monthly rent is required per pet. Pet must be at least 1.5 years old (no Chows, Pit Bulls {AKA: American Bulldog, American Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, any other commonly used alternate names for Pit Bulls, or any animal which appears to Acorn Property Management to be a Pit Bull}, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Akitas, Doberman Pinschers, Shar Peis, Wolf-Hybrids, or any mix of any breed listed above). For additional information about Pets and Acorn Property Management, visit our website at www.acornpm.net and click on "Resources", "Download Forms", "Pet Requirements".

Please be advised that the availability date is an estimate only. Due to factors beyond our control, the property may not be ready for move-in on that exact date.

Acorn Property Management
214 Pioneer Parkway West
Springfield, OR 97477
info@acornpm.net
(541) 683-6166
www.acornpm.net

The base deposit for this property is $2,092.50. Alternatively, there is an option to purchase a non-refundable bond at a lower cost. For more information about the bond, please visit our website under download forms.

(RLNE2811617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 D Street have any available units?
263 D Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 263 D Street have?
Some of 263 D Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 263 D Street currently offering any rent specials?
263 D Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 D Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 263 D Street is pet friendly.
Does 263 D Street offer parking?
Yes, 263 D Street offers parking.
Does 263 D Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263 D Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 D Street have a pool?
No, 263 D Street does not have a pool.
Does 263 D Street have accessible units?
No, 263 D Street does not have accessible units.
Does 263 D Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 263 D Street has units with dishwashers.
