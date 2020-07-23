Amenities

263 D Street Available 09/22/20 Desirable 2BD/1.5BA Townhouse/Duplex W/ Fenced Yard, Pets? - This 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse duplex is located in the Washburne Historic District of Springfield near Island Park, the EMX line, and the U of O. The living area and spacious bedrooms upstairs have carpet flooring, while the kitchen has linoleum flooring and comes equipped with a range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Tenant is responsible for providing refrigerator. The townhouse features a covered front porch, lots of natural light throughout, a fully fenced yard with a concrete patio area great for entertaining in the backyard. Washer/dryer hook-ups are provided on the main floor along with the half bathroom. Built in 2002, this home is very energy efficient and offers forced wall heat. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including electric, water/sewer, and garbage. Tenant is also responsible for yard care. Smoking is permitted outside only.



DETACHED ONE-CAR GARAGE AVAILABLE FOR ADDITIONAL $75/MONTH.



Please feel free to drive by and take a look at the property. There are current tenants in the unit, so please DO NOT DISTURB them, and only view from the street.



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2103365?source=marketing



If the property is unavailable to view at this time, this link will also take you to a waiting list that will notify you when the property is ready to view.



Note: Please view the property at your own discretion and take protective measures for yourself. The unit has been cleaned, but is not sanitized between viewings. The property is to be sanitized with hospital grade cleaners prior to move-in.



CONTRACT TERMS: Fixed-Term Lease



PET TERMS: Upon owner approval. An increased security deposit & monthly rent is required per pet. Pet must be at least 1.5 years old (no Chows, Pit Bulls {AKA: American Bulldog, American Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, any other commonly used alternate names for Pit Bulls, or any animal which appears to Acorn Property Management to be a Pit Bull}, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Akitas, Doberman Pinschers, Shar Peis, Wolf-Hybrids, or any mix of any breed listed above). For additional information about Pets and Acorn Property Management, visit our website at www.acornpm.net and click on "Resources", "Download Forms", "Pet Requirements".



Please be advised that the availability date is an estimate only. Due to factors beyond our control, the property may not be ready for move-in on that exact date.



The base deposit for this property is $2,092.50. Alternatively, there is an option to purchase a non-refundable bond at a lower cost. For more information about the bond, please visit our website under download forms.



