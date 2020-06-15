16718 South West Gleneagle Drive

Amenities

Newly remodeled 2 bed 2 bath apartment in Sherwood. 970 sq feet, new laminate hardwoods throughout the living room. Updated bathroom and new tub surround. Water/Sewer/Trash included in the rent. Located behind Kohls off of Hwy 99 Community has a pool and clubhouse!! Nearby parks include Lady Fern City Park, Stella Olsen City Park and Langer City Park. Close to Sherwood High School and Sherwood Middle School. Bus lines: 94 Pacific Hwy/Sherwood 0.2 mi 93 Tigard/Sherwood 0.2 mi 97 Tualatin-Sherwood Rd 0.3 mi 46S McMinnville - Tigard 0.3 mi HOA requires renter's insurance for all tenants - min $25,000 comprehensive property liability policy. Coin Operated Laundry On-Site. Pool and Club house. Satellite dish must have HOA approval PETS One cat possible with additional $500 refundable deposit and $15/mo pet rent. UTILITIES Tenant to pay: Electric - PGE Gas - N/A Water/Sewer - included Trash - included APPLICATIONS This property will start accepting and processing applications immediately. INCOME REQUIREMENTS Gross income should be 2.7 times the rent. SCREENING CRITERIA View Alpine Screening Criteria HERE INSURANCE Renter's Insurance is required and proof of insurance must be provided before taking possession. SMOKING All of our units are smoke free. Smoking is only allowed outside of the building. For multi-family units, smoking must be off of the main premises and a minimum of 10 feet away from the property. MARIJUANA This property will not allow the growing or smoking of marijuana. DISCLOSURES This unit does not qualify as a Type A "Accessible Dwelling Unit" pursuant to the Oregon Structural Building Code and ICC A117.1. DISABLED ACCESSIBILITY To accommodate a disability, the existing premises may be modified at the full expense of the disabled person, IF the disabled person agrees to restore the premises to the pre-modified condition prior to move-out. BEFORE any modifications can be made, The Alpine Group, Inc. must approve all modifications in writing, and of the contractors performing the modifications. Any permits or licenses needed must be provided to The Alpine Group, Inc. A deposit for the restoration may be required. CONTACT US! Call our Leasing Team 503.906.7408 or Text us at 503.558.6507 ALL INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT NOT GUARANTEED