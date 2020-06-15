All apartments in Sherwood
16718 South West Gleneagle Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:34 PM

16718 South West Gleneagle Drive

16718 SW Gleneagle Dr · (503) 906-7408
Location

16718 SW Gleneagle Dr, Sherwood, OR 97140
Sherwood - Tualatin North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Newly remodeled 2 bed 2 bath apartment in Sherwood. 970 sq feet, new laminate hardwoods throughout the living room. Updated bathroom and new tub surround. Water/Sewer/Trash included in the rent. Located behind Kohls off of Hwy 99 Community has a pool and clubhouse!! Nearby parks include Lady Fern City Park, Stella Olsen City Park and Langer City Park. Close to Sherwood High School and Sherwood Middle School. Bus lines: 94 Pacific Hwy/Sherwood 0.2 mi 93 Tigard/Sherwood 0.2 mi 97 Tualatin-Sherwood Rd 0.3 mi 46S McMinnville - Tigard 0.3 mi HOA requires renter's insurance for all tenants - min $25,000 comprehensive property liability policy. Coin Operated Laundry On-Site. Pool and Club house. Satellite dish must have HOA approval PETS One cat possible with additional $500 refundable deposit and $15/mo pet rent. UTILITIES Tenant to pay: Electric - PGE Gas - N/A Water/Sewer - included Trash - included APPLICATIONS This property will start accepting and processing applications immediately. INCOME REQUIREMENTS Gross income should be 2.7 times the rent. SCREENING CRITERIA View Alpine Screening Criteria HERE INSURANCE Renter's Insurance is required and proof of insurance must be provided before taking possession. SMOKING All of our units are smoke free. Smoking is only allowed outside of the building. For multi-family units, smoking must be off of the main premises and a minimum of 10 feet away from the property. MARIJUANA This property will not allow the growing or smoking of marijuana. DISCLOSURES This unit does not qualify as a Type A "Accessible Dwelling Unit" pursuant to the Oregon Structural Building Code and ICC A117.1. DISABLED ACCESSIBILITY To accommodate a disability, the existing premises may be modified at the full expense of the disabled person, IF the disabled person agrees to restore the premises to the pre-modified condition prior to move-out. BEFORE any modifications can be made, The Alpine Group, Inc. must approve all modifications in writing, and of the contractors performing the modifications. Any permits or licenses needed must be provided to The Alpine Group, Inc. A deposit for the restoration may be required. CONTACT US! Call our Leasing Team 503.906.7408 or Text us at 503.558.6507 ALL INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16718 South West Gleneagle Drive have any available units?
16718 South West Gleneagle Drive has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16718 South West Gleneagle Drive have?
Some of 16718 South West Gleneagle Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16718 South West Gleneagle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16718 South West Gleneagle Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16718 South West Gleneagle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16718 South West Gleneagle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sherwood.
Does 16718 South West Gleneagle Drive offer parking?
No, 16718 South West Gleneagle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16718 South West Gleneagle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16718 South West Gleneagle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16718 South West Gleneagle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16718 South West Gleneagle Drive has a pool.
Does 16718 South West Gleneagle Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 16718 South West Gleneagle Drive has accessible units.
Does 16718 South West Gleneagle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16718 South West Gleneagle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16718 South West Gleneagle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16718 South West Gleneagle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
