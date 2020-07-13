Sunfield Lakes Apartments

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $48 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 Pet: $300, 2 Pets: $500
limit: 2
rent: 1 Pet: $35, 2 Pets: $50
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Street, Private Detached Garage: $165.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $50
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.