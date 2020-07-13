All apartments in Sherwood
Sherwood, OR
Sunfield Lakes Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:07 AM

Sunfield Lakes Apartments

16100 SW Century Dr · (510) 735-8735
Location

16100 SW Century Dr, Sherwood, OR 97140
Sherwood - Tualatin North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 126 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

Unit 166 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 194 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sunfield Lakes Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
accessible
24hr maintenance
car wash area
media room
online portal
trash valet
valet service
Come home to Sunfield Lakes, an intimate enclave of gracious apartment homes. Located in the charming town of Sherwood, Oregon our apartment community is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience. Minutes from everywhere, and just miles from the city hustle, Sherwood introduces the best of both worlds: suburban comfort meets urban convenience at Sunfield Lakes Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $48 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 Pet: $300, 2 Pets: $500
limit: 2
rent: 1 Pet: $35, 2 Pets: $50
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Street, Private Detached Garage: $165.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $50
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sunfield Lakes Apartments have any available units?
Sunfield Lakes Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,285 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sunfield Lakes Apartments have?
Some of Sunfield Lakes Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sunfield Lakes Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sunfield Lakes Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Lease Now to receive up to a 1/2 month free on select units. Ask our leasing team for details today!
Is Sunfield Lakes Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sunfield Lakes Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sunfield Lakes Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sunfield Lakes Apartments offers parking.
Does Sunfield Lakes Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sunfield Lakes Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sunfield Lakes Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Sunfield Lakes Apartments has a pool.
Does Sunfield Lakes Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Sunfield Lakes Apartments has accessible units.
Does Sunfield Lakes Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sunfield Lakes Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Sunfield Lakes Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Sunfield Lakes Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
