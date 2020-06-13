Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Sandy, OR with balcony

18 Apartments for rent in Sandy, OR with balcony

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
16776 Chula Vista Avenue
16776 Chula Vista Avenue, Sandy, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1690 sqft
**********$300 OFF RENT FOR 3 MONTHS & SELF SHOWINGS AVAILALBE********* Tucked away in the gorgeous evergreen trees is this beautiful, BRAND NEW town home located in the heart of Sandy! Gorgeous luxury vinyl tile floors through the kitchen, dining,

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
38627 Galway Street
38627 Galway Street, Sandy, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1426 sqft
**************APPLICATION PENDING********************* For self viewing lockbox code, please copy and paste this link into your browser: Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
16838 Chula Vista Avenue
16838 Chula Vista Avenue, Sandy, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1690 sqft
************APPLICATION PENDING************** Champion Village is one of the newest developments in Sandy Oregon! Perfectly situated near all the comforts of town, this location cannot be beat.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
16759 Chula Vista Avenue
16759 Chula Vista Avenue, Sandy, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1942 sqft
$300 OFF RENT FOR 3 MONTHS...

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
39308 Newton St
39308 Newton Street, Sandy, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1382 sqft
39308 Newton St Available 06/17/20 GORGEOUS SANDY ONE LEVEL!! VAULTED CEILINGS, FENCED YARD, AND CLOSE TO PARKS!! - Clean and SPACIOUS! This adorable one level ranch home leaves little to be desired.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18720 Southeast Langensand Road
18720 Southeast Langensand Road, Sandy, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1550 sqft
A Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bath large kitchen with refrigerator living room family room/dining room air conditioning, mini split/heat pump and forced air furnace large laundry room with washer/dryer (Clarification: ground floor is for rent,

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16735 Chula Vista Ave
16735 Chula Vista Avenue, Sandy, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1942 sqft
$300 OFF RENT FOR 3 MONTHS...BRAND NEW LUXURY TOWNHOME IN SANDY! 3 Bdrm, 2.5 Bath...Available Now - $300 OFF RENT FOR 3 MONTHS...BRAND NEW LUXURY TOWNHOME IN SANDY! 3 Bdrm, 2.5 Bath...

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16822 Chula Vista Ave
16822 Chula Vista Avenue, Sandy, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1690 sqft
1ST MONTHS FREE RENT...NEW FOR YOU!!! END UNIT 3 Bdrm, 2.5 Bath NEW Townhome Features Extra Windows - Champion Village is one of the newest developments in Sandy Oregon! Perfectly situated near all the comforts of town, this location cannot be beat.
Results within 1 mile of Sandy

1 of 33

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
14750 SE Gilbertson Road
14750 Southeast Gilbertson Road, Clackamas County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
3000 sqft
Private 3 Bed/2.5 Bath, 3000 sq ft Ranch style home on a beautiful, unique property - Relax and enjoy this upscale home located in a postcard perfect setting. Private gate. Generous sized bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Sandy
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
Kelly Creek
8 Units Available
Alpine Meadows
1717 SE Orient Dr, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,035
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move In Special! Contact our Leasing Specialists for details. 503-666-3157
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mt. Hood
9 Units Available
The Arden
765 SE Mount Hood Hwy, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,266
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1139 sqft
Lush grounds include a BBQ and picnic area. Units with full-sized washers and dryers, Energy Star appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets. Easy commute to Downtown Portland.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
Powell Valley
1 Unit Available
Sierra Point
3359 Southeast Powell Valley Road, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sierra Point is a brand new Community with luxury apartment homes. We have one, two and three bedroom apartments. Each floor plan has a cozy non wood burning fireplace that is sure to be the focal point of your living room.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated May 26 at 03:22pm
Powell Valley
1 Unit Available
Kane Garden Court Apartments
3235 Southeast 1st Street, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
The Kane Garden Court Apartments offers comfortable and spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens including refrigerator, range and dishwasher and patio or balcony with extra storage. Pets welcome!

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
26759 S Highway 211
26759 Woodburn-Estacada Highway, Clackamas County, OR
8 Bedrooms
$6,950
4600 sqft
Serenity and Privacy with this 4600 square foot - eight-bedroom four full bathrooms home - Perfect for anyone who loves the forests trees and sounds of silence - Gated entry, security cameras, privacy yet 2 miles close to downtown Estacada.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
460 North Broadway Street
460 North Broadway Street, Estacada, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL leasing1@PPIRENTALS.COM Website: http://ppirentals.com/ Application Form: http://ppirentals.com/applicants/ Vacant Properties: http://ppirentals.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane
205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane, Troutdale, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
875 sqft
DISCLAIMER: WE NO LONGER ADVERTISE OUR LISTINGS ON CRAIGSLIST; IF YOU SEE ONE OF OUR LISTINGS ON THAT SITE PLEASE FLAG IT AS A FALSE AD.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Powell Valley
1 Unit Available
252 NE Kane Drive #104
252 Northeast Kane Drive, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, spacious apartment with an open floor plan, tons of natural light and closet space with lots of storage.

1 of 24

Last updated March 10 at 02:00pm
1 Unit Available
1520 Southeast Henkle Road
1520 Southeast Henkle Road, Multnomah County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
950 sqft
HALF OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT! This gorgeous ranch style home features a living room with laminate flooring, dining room with wood flooring and cozy kitchen with wood flooring, range and fridge. Both bedrooms have wood flooring.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Sandy, OR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sandy renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

