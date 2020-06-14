14 Apartments for rent in Sandy, OR with garage

Apartment List
Sandy apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle...

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
16838 Chula Vista Avenue
16838 Chula Vista Avenue, Sandy, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1690 sqft
************APPLICATION PENDING************** Champion Village is one of the newest developments in Sandy Oregon! Perfectly situated near all the comforts of town, this location cannot be beat.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
16759 Chula Vista Avenue
16759 Chula Vista Avenue, Sandy, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1942 sqft
$300 OFF RENT FOR 3 MONTHS...

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16822 Chula Vista Ave
16822 Chula Vista Avenue, Sandy, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1690 sqft
1ST MONTHS FREE RENT...NEW FOR YOU!!! END UNIT 3 Bdrm, 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
39308 Newton St
39308 Newton Street, Sandy, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1382 sqft
39308 Newton St Available 06/17/20 GORGEOUS SANDY ONE LEVEL!! VAULTED CEILINGS, FENCED YARD, AND CLOSE TO PARKS!! - Clean and SPACIOUS! This adorable one level ranch home leaves little to be desired.
Results within 1 mile of Sandy

1 of 33

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
14750 SE Gilbertson Road
14750 Southeast Gilbertson Road, Clackamas County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
3000 sqft
Private 3 Bed/2.5 Bath, 3000 sq ft Ranch style home on a beautiful, unique property - Relax and enjoy this upscale home located in a postcard perfect setting. Private gate. Generous sized bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Sandy

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
42801 SE Music Camp Rd
42801 Southeast Music Camp Road, Clackamas County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1307 sqft
COME TOUR TODAY! RARE East Sandy Rental on half acre $1895/mo 3BD/1.5BA - COVID-19: In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Evergreen Property is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Results within 10 miles of Sandy
Verified

Mt. Hood

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mt. Hood
10 Units Available
The Arden
765 SE Mount Hood Hwy, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,266
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1139 sqft
Lush grounds include a BBQ and picnic area. Units with full-sized washers and dryers, Energy Star appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets. Easy commute to Downtown Portland.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Gresham-Northeast
7 Units Available
The Groves
3500 NE 17th St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,170
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1029 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated May 26 at 03:22pm
Powell Valley
1 Unit Available
Kane Garden Court Apartments
3235 Southeast 1st Street, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
The Kane Garden Court Apartments offers comfortable and spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens including refrigerator, range and dishwasher and patio or balcony with extra storage. Pets welcome!

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
26759 S Highway 211
26759 Woodburn-Estacada Highway, Clackamas County, OR
8 Bedrooms
$6,950
4600 sqft
Serenity and Privacy with this 4600 square foot - eight-bedroom four full bathrooms home - Perfect for anyone who loves the forests trees and sounds of silence - Gated entry, security cameras, privacy yet 2 miles close to downtown Estacada.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane
205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane, Troutdale, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
875 sqft
DISCLAIMER: WE NO LONGER ADVERTISE OUR LISTINGS ON CRAIGSLIST; IF YOU SEE ONE OF OUR LISTINGS ON THAT SITE PLEASE FLAG IT AS A FALSE AD.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gresham-Northeast
1 Unit Available
1585 NE Kane Dr.
1585 Northeast Kane Drive, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
780 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom Townhome Near MHCC - ***APPLICATION PENDING*** Self Guided Tours - https://rently.com/properties/1442113?source=marketing For your convenience, we have an automated system for viewing the home on your own schedule.

1 of 31

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Kelly Creek
1 Unit Available
1933 SE Williams Dr
1933 Southeast Williams Drive, Gresham, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1843 sqft
4 Bedroom Next to Greenspace - ***APPLICATION PENDING***Viewable During COVID-19 Crisis*** We offer our self guided tour system which means you can comply with the newest No In Person Interactions notices.

1 of 24

Last updated March 10 at 02:00pm
1 Unit Available
1520 Southeast Henkle Road
1520 Southeast Henkle Road, Multnomah County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
950 sqft
HALF OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT! This gorgeous ranch style home features a living room with laminate flooring, dining room with wood flooring and cozy kitchen with wood flooring, range and fridge. Both bedrooms have wood flooring.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Sandy, OR

Sandy apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

