Sandy, OR
18263 Davis St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

18263 Davis St

18263 Davis Street · (503) 660-8535
Location

18263 Davis Street, Sandy, OR 97055

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 18263 Davis St · Avail. Aug 3

$2,395

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2010 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
18263 Davis St Available 08/03/20 Beautiful, Sandy 4 bdrm 3 bath Home!! Bright, clean! - PLEASE RESPECT CURRENT TENANT’S PRIVACY!! Property will be available for tours on 8/03/2020.

Beautiful 4 bdrm 3 bath Home w/ one Bedroom & Bath on main level!

Featuring Hardwoods, Corian Counters, Vaulted Ceilings, Skylights, Large Windows, Walk-in Closets, Gas stove, Gas Fireplace, 2 Car Garage & Extra wide Driveway/RV Pad, 2 Sheds, Multiple Patios Including One Covered, Large 7148 SF Fenced Lot Tucked off the Main Street.

We will begin showings/tours on 8/03/2020
Facetime/Skype Tours available upon request.

12 month minimum lease.

Renters insurance required.

One dog, under 25lbs, approved with additional $500 deposit.

All utilities are tenant responsibility.

Within 2 business days of application approval, Half of the Security Deposit will be due in order to hold the property for up to two weeks. At Move in the other half the security deposit is due in addition to First Month's Rent.

For Application, Screening Criteria, and Breed Restriction List, please see our website at www.avantpropertymgmt.com

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4188044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18263 Davis St have any available units?
18263 Davis St has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18263 Davis St have?
Some of 18263 Davis St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18263 Davis St currently offering any rent specials?
18263 Davis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18263 Davis St pet-friendly?
Yes, 18263 Davis St is pet friendly.
Does 18263 Davis St offer parking?
Yes, 18263 Davis St offers parking.
Does 18263 Davis St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18263 Davis St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18263 Davis St have a pool?
No, 18263 Davis St does not have a pool.
Does 18263 Davis St have accessible units?
No, 18263 Davis St does not have accessible units.
Does 18263 Davis St have units with dishwashers?
No, 18263 Davis St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18263 Davis St have units with air conditioning?
No, 18263 Davis St does not have units with air conditioning.
