Amenities

18263 Davis St Available 08/03/20 Beautiful, Sandy 4 bdrm 3 bath Home!! Bright, clean! - PLEASE RESPECT CURRENT TENANT’S PRIVACY!! Property will be available for tours on 8/03/2020.



Beautiful 4 bdrm 3 bath Home w/ one Bedroom & Bath on main level!



Featuring Hardwoods, Corian Counters, Vaulted Ceilings, Skylights, Large Windows, Walk-in Closets, Gas stove, Gas Fireplace, 2 Car Garage & Extra wide Driveway/RV Pad, 2 Sheds, Multiple Patios Including One Covered, Large 7148 SF Fenced Lot Tucked off the Main Street.



We will begin showings/tours on 8/03/2020

Facetime/Skype Tours available upon request.



12 month minimum lease.



Renters insurance required.



One dog, under 25lbs, approved with additional $500 deposit.



All utilities are tenant responsibility.



Within 2 business days of application approval, Half of the Security Deposit will be due in order to hold the property for up to two weeks. At Move in the other half the security deposit is due in addition to First Month's Rent.



For Application, Screening Criteria, and Breed Restriction List, please see our website at www.avantpropertymgmt.com



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4188044)