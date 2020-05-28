All apartments in Sandy
Find more places like 16759 Chula Vista Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy, OR
/
16759 Chula Vista Avenue
Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:40 PM

16759 Chula Vista Avenue

16759 Chula Vista Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1491745
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sandy
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16759 Chula Vista Avenue, Sandy, OR 97055

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1942 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
$300 OFF RENT FOR 3 MONTHS...BRAND NEW BEAUTIFUL END UNIT Town Home located in the heart of Sandy! Available Now

****************CALL FOR INSTRUCTIONS TO THE SELF VIEWING LOCKBOX****************

Champion Village is one of the newer developments in Sandy Oregon! Perfectly situated near all the comforts of town, this location cannot be beat. Walking distance to restaurants, groceries, and entertainment! From HWY 26, take Champion Way, head straight passed the movie theater.

You will fall in love with this home! The layout is well planned and highly functional! Very spacious, open concept main floor living. Enter in either the lower level or the main entrance. Lower level features oversized garage with extra storage nook and a covered entryway. This home truly has it all! Tons of storage, beautiful landscape, gorgeous finishes! Come take a tour today!

FEATURES:
Laminate Floors through Kitchen, Dining and Living Room.
Granite surfaces, Stainless Steel Appliances (Fridge to be installed prior to move in) and Gas Stove
Covered Patio &1 Car Garage

Call/text today to schedule your tour! FaceTime/Skype tours available upon request. 503.660.8535 Opt 1 Avant Leasing Team

12 month lease
Renters insurance required
Heat Source: Gas Furnace
Cooling: AC
Tenant Responsible for all Utilities
Up to one dog approved with additional $500 deposit (under 25lbs, must be over 1 year with proof of spay/neuter).

For Applications, Screening Criteria, and Breed Restriction List please see our website: www.avantpropertymgmt.com

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16759 Chula Vista Avenue have any available units?
16759 Chula Vista Avenue has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16759 Chula Vista Avenue have?
Some of 16759 Chula Vista Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16759 Chula Vista Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16759 Chula Vista Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16759 Chula Vista Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 16759 Chula Vista Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 16759 Chula Vista Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16759 Chula Vista Avenue does offer parking.
Does 16759 Chula Vista Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16759 Chula Vista Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16759 Chula Vista Avenue have a pool?
No, 16759 Chula Vista Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16759 Chula Vista Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16759 Chula Vista Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16759 Chula Vista Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16759 Chula Vista Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16759 Chula Vista Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16759 Chula Vista Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 16759 Chula Vista Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sandy 3 BedroomsSandy Apartments with Balcony
Sandy Apartments with GarageSandy Apartments with Parking
Sandy Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WATroutdale, ORCanby, ORBattle Ground, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Portland Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity