Salem, OR
5055 Lone Oak Rd SE
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:31 AM

5055 Lone Oak Rd SE

5055 Lone Oak Road Southeast · (503) 585-2266 ext. 100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5055 Lone Oak Road Southeast, Salem, OR 97306
Faye Wright

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5055 Lone Oak Rd SE · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 972 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Private Three Bedroom in South Salem - Nice and clean, private three bedroom house in South Salem, large yard, landscaping provided, patio, Renters insurance is required ($300,000 min)

Tenant pays all utilities
Minimum one year lease
No pets
No smoking
Schools - Wright Elem., Judson MS, Sprague HS
NEXT STEP: Call 503-585-2266, to set up a showing of this rental.

__________________________________________________________________
~Tenant pays all utilities, unless stated above.
~All properties prohibit pets, unless stated above.
~If the property allowed a pet, AND the pet is approved; the refundable security deposit will be increased $500 per pet. Pet rent will be $35 per month, per pet. An additional pet addendum will be signed.
~All properties are non-smoking.
~Images may be representative of the property. Floor plans, contents and decor can change over time.
~Square footage is approximate.

(RLNE5967347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5055 Lone Oak Rd SE have any available units?
5055 Lone Oak Rd SE has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5055 Lone Oak Rd SE have?
Some of 5055 Lone Oak Rd SE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5055 Lone Oak Rd SE currently offering any rent specials?
5055 Lone Oak Rd SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5055 Lone Oak Rd SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5055 Lone Oak Rd SE is pet friendly.
Does 5055 Lone Oak Rd SE offer parking?
Yes, 5055 Lone Oak Rd SE offers parking.
Does 5055 Lone Oak Rd SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5055 Lone Oak Rd SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5055 Lone Oak Rd SE have a pool?
No, 5055 Lone Oak Rd SE does not have a pool.
Does 5055 Lone Oak Rd SE have accessible units?
No, 5055 Lone Oak Rd SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5055 Lone Oak Rd SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5055 Lone Oak Rd SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5055 Lone Oak Rd SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5055 Lone Oak Rd SE does not have units with air conditioning.
