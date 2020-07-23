5055 Lone Oak Rd SE

Amenities

Private Three Bedroom in South Salem - Nice and clean, private three bedroom house in South Salem, large yard, landscaping provided, patio, Renters insurance is required ($300,000 min)



Tenant pays all utilities

Minimum one year lease

No pets

No smoking

Schools - Wright Elem., Judson MS, Sprague HS

NEXT STEP: Call 503-585-2266, to set up a showing of this rental.



