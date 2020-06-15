Amenities
16629 NW Avondale Dr. Available 04/08/19 Spacious 3 Bed w/ Bonus room--Near Hwy 26 - This gorgeous home offers vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors on main level, Two sides Gas fireplace, and an office/ play room. Stunning granite counters tops in kitchen, island, pantry, gas range, microwave and dishwasher. Main level has a front living area, dining room, half bath, bonus room, and a great room with a two sided fireplace. Second story offers two bedrooms, bathroom, laundry room. Huge master bedroom with large walk-in closet, walk in shower, soaking tub and dual sinks.
Also has a nice sized patio that overlooks the huge manicured lawn, with gardening boxes ready for planting. (Lawn maintenance Can be added for $100 extra a month)
Address: 16629 NW Avondale Dr. Beaverton, OR 97006
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Rent: $2,250
Security Deposit: $1,500
Utilities paid by tenant: All
Laundry: Washer & Dryer provided
Parking: Attached garage
Lease Option: 1, 2 or 3 Year Lease
Terms: No smoking. Providing proof of renter's insurance is required prior to taking possession of the property.
Schools:
- Oak Hills Elementary School
- Meadow Park Middle School
- Westview High School
No Pets Allowed
