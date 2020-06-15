All apartments in Oak Hills
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:28 AM

16629 NW Avondale Dr.

16629 Northwest Avondale Drive · (503) 989-9662
Location

16629 Northwest Avondale Drive, Oak Hills, OR 97006
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16629 NW Avondale Dr. · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2021 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
16629 NW Avondale Dr. Available 04/08/19 Spacious 3 Bed w/ Bonus room--Near Hwy 26 - This gorgeous home offers vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors on main level, Two sides Gas fireplace, and an office/ play room. Stunning granite counters tops in kitchen, island, pantry, gas range, microwave and dishwasher. Main level has a front living area, dining room, half bath, bonus room, and a great room with a two sided fireplace. Second story offers two bedrooms, bathroom, laundry room. Huge master bedroom with large walk-in closet, walk in shower, soaking tub and dual sinks.
Also has a nice sized patio that overlooks the huge manicured lawn, with gardening boxes ready for planting. (Lawn maintenance Can be added for $100 extra a month)

Address: 16629 NW Avondale Dr. Beaverton, OR 97006
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Rent: $2,250
Security Deposit: $1,500
Utilities paid by tenant: All
Laundry: Washer & Dryer provided
Parking: Attached garage
Lease Option: 1, 2 or 3 Year Lease
Terms: No smoking. Providing proof of renter's insurance is required prior to taking possession of the property.

Schools:
- Oak Hills Elementary School
- Meadow Park Middle School
- Westview High School

Leasing Agent: Jennifer McArthur
Tours available Tuesday-Saturday
Email: leasing2@reliancepminc.com
Cell: 503-989-9662 Call/Text

RELIANCE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
To view all our available properties or fill out an application, visit our website, www.reliancepminc.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3768298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

