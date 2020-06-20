15888 NW Lyndel Ln.

Amenities

15888 NW Lyndel Lane ~ Beautiful Ranch in Bethany - Lovely home in great neighborhood! 1300 sq ft, 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. New Carpet throughout! Family room with wood fireplace, some hardwood floors. Kitchen is fully loaded with all appliances, including microwave. Washer and Dryer provided! Double car garage with opener, patio. Alarm system option. No Pets. No Smoking. Drive by and then call 503-526-9311 to schedule a viewing.



Our leasing agent has all paperwork to get you started. A $50 application fee is required at time of application. A security deposit and first month's rent required for move in. Check us out on the web, www.adiproperties.com



ADI Properties Inc



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5772508)