Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

15888 NW Lyndel Ln.

15888 Northwest Lyndel Lane · (503) 526-9311
Location

15888 Northwest Lyndel Lane, Oak Hills, OR 97006
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15888 NW Lyndel Ln. · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
15888 NW Lyndel Lane ~ Beautiful Ranch in Bethany - Lovely home in great neighborhood! 1300 sq ft, 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. New Carpet throughout! Family room with wood fireplace, some hardwood floors. Kitchen is fully loaded with all appliances, including microwave. Washer and Dryer provided! Double car garage with opener, patio. Alarm system option. No Pets. No Smoking. Drive by and then call 503-526-9311 to schedule a viewing.

Our leasing agent has all paperwork to get you started. A $50 application fee is required at time of application. A security deposit and first month's rent required for move in. Check us out on the web, www.adiproperties.com

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

ADI Properties Inc

Portland Tigard Tualatin Beaverton Aloha Hillsboro Forest Grove.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5772508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

