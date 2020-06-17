All apartments in Oak Grove
2357 SE Lindenbrook Ct.

2357 Southeast Lindenbrook Court · (503) 777-0788
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2357 Southeast Lindenbrook Court, Oak Grove, OR 97222
Milwaukie Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2357 SE Lindenbrook Ct. · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Ranch-Style Home with Modern Touches - COVID-19 DISCLOSURE: Despite the health crisis, we understand that the need for new housing is not something everyone can put on hold. During this time, we will be continuing home tours. All prospective tenants need to understand that homes have NOT been disinfected prior to the tour; you are entering the homes at your own risk. Social distancing will be practiced during the tour.
--------------------------------------

This home is incredibly well done. If youre looking to live in the Milwaukie area, dont hesitate!

- Large lot on a quiet cul-de-sac

- Open floor plan, living room w/ vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace, large family room, and dining room

- Kitchen has all-new stainless steel appliances, cabinets, and quartz countertops

- 3 bedrooms, one with access to the backyard

- 2 full bathrooms

- Washer and dryer included

- Attached two-car garage

- Central heat and A/C

- Large patio with cedar benches and trellis, great for entertaining

- Gardeners welcome!

- Easy city access

- Walk or bike to the Park Ave. Orange Line station, Fred Meyer, Starbucks, Milwaukie Main Street restaurants, and riverfront parks

Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care.

Pet policy: Cats OK; small dogs considered. Extra deposit and rent required if pets are accepted.

Application fee is $45 per person.
Applications are required for anyone age 18 and over.

Applicant screening criteria: https://www.portlandhomesllc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/PORTLAND-HOMES-Applicant-Screening-Criteria.pdf

We look forward to hearing from you.

Thanks!

Portland Homes & Commercial Properties
Main: 503-777-0788
Web: www.portlandhomesllc.com

(RLNE3399390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

