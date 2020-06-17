2357 SE Lindenbrook Ct.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Ranch-Style Home with Modern Touches - COVID-19 DISCLOSURE: Despite the health crisis, we understand that the need for new housing is not something everyone can put on hold. During this time, we will be continuing home tours. All prospective tenants need to understand that homes have NOT been disinfected prior to the tour; you are entering the homes at your own risk. Social distancing will be practiced during the tour.

--------------------------------------



This home is incredibly well done. If youre looking to live in the Milwaukie area, dont hesitate!



- Large lot on a quiet cul-de-sac



- Open floor plan, living room w/ vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace, large family room, and dining room



- Kitchen has all-new stainless steel appliances, cabinets, and quartz countertops



- 3 bedrooms, one with access to the backyard



- 2 full bathrooms



- Washer and dryer included



- Attached two-car garage



- Central heat and A/C



- Large patio with cedar benches and trellis, great for entertaining



- Gardeners welcome!



- Easy city access



- Walk or bike to the Park Ave. Orange Line station, Fred Meyer, Starbucks, Milwaukie Main Street restaurants, and riverfront parks



Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care.



Pet policy: Cats OK; small dogs considered. Extra deposit and rent required if pets are accepted.



Application fee is $45 per person.

Applications are required for anyone age 18 and over.



Applicant screening criteria: https://www.portlandhomesllc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/PORTLAND-HOMES-Applicant-Screening-Criteria.pdf



We look forward to hearing from you.



Thanks!



Portland Homes & Commercial Properties

Main: 503-777-0788

Web: www.portlandhomesllc.com



(RLNE3399390)