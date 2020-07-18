5015 SW Maple Lane

Amenities

Fully Furnished House Available July 1st - The Maple House is available for a one year lease starting

July 1st, 2020. This is a fully furnished and beautifully

appointed, four-bedroom home in one of Portland's most

gorgeous neighborhoods. It has been extensively renovated with a fabulous kitchen, formal living room, and features

a spacious den on the main level.



To Schedule a Showing Call (503)552-9817

To Apply Visit www.ekoliving.life



Open Application Period Begins: Sunday July 5th, 2020 at 10:30 am



If applications are received before the open application time, those applications are subject to an 8 hour penalty. (Per Oregon Fair Ordinance)



Deposit: $800 to 1 Month's Rent

Renters insurance required.



Pet Friendly: 2 Pet Max

Cats and dogs welcome, breed restrictions apply.

Pet Deposit: $350

Pet Rent: $35



*Prices and availability subject to change without notice.

*Pricing may vary based on lease length.



(RLNE5905903)