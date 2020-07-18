All apartments in Multnomah County
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

5015 SW Maple Lane

5015 Southwest Maple Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5015 Southwest Maple Lane, Multnomah County, OR 97221
Southwest Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Furnished House Available July 1st - The Maple House is available for a one year lease starting
July 1st, 2020. This is a fully furnished and beautifully
appointed, four-bedroom home in one of Portland's most
gorgeous neighborhoods. It has been extensively renovated with a fabulous kitchen, formal living room, and features
a spacious den on the main level.

To Schedule a Showing Call (503)552-9817
To Apply Visit www.ekoliving.life

Open Application Period Begins: Sunday July 5th, 2020 at 10:30 am

If applications are received before the open application time, those applications are subject to an 8 hour penalty. (Per Oregon Fair Ordinance)

Deposit: $800 to 1 Month's Rent
Renters insurance required.

Pet Friendly: 2 Pet Max
Cats and dogs welcome, breed restrictions apply.
Pet Deposit: $350
Pet Rent: $35

*Prices and availability subject to change without notice.
*Pricing may vary based on lease length.

(RLNE5905903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5015 SW Maple Lane have any available units?
5015 SW Maple Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Multnomah County, OR.
What amenities does 5015 SW Maple Lane have?
Some of 5015 SW Maple Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5015 SW Maple Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5015 SW Maple Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5015 SW Maple Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5015 SW Maple Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5015 SW Maple Lane offer parking?
No, 5015 SW Maple Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5015 SW Maple Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5015 SW Maple Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5015 SW Maple Lane have a pool?
No, 5015 SW Maple Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5015 SW Maple Lane have accessible units?
No, 5015 SW Maple Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5015 SW Maple Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5015 SW Maple Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5015 SW Maple Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5015 SW Maple Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
