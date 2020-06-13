10220 SE Waverly Ct, #4

Amenities
Life is definitely good here at Waverley Greens Apartments. The finest apartment community in the Sellwood/Milwaukie area. Rent includes WiFi, CABLE, WATER, SEWER AND GARAGE. Simplify your life and be a part of our unique community. Pets are also welcome!
Luscious green spaces, sparkling swimming pools, complimentary painting and fitness classes, and a growing community garden make Waverley Greens Apartments a cherished community in a serene forested setting.
Waverley Greens Apartments has a special list of amenities just for our residents.
Recreation Room
Overnight Guest Cottage (only $80/night!)
Fitness Center
Sports Court
Community Garden
Yoga Classes
Art Classes
Writing Class
Winter monthly Game Night
Conference Room
Recycling Program
On-site Management and Maintenance
This quiet, maintenance free, and professionally landscaped apartment community is ready for you now!
Don't miss this opportunity to make that change! Call Waverley Greens Apartments for your private showing.
ENJOY LIFE - SIMPLIFY LIFE - MAKE WAVERLEY GREENS YOUR HOME -