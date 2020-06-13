All apartments in Milwaukie
Find more places like 10220 SE Waverly Ct, #4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milwaukie, OR
/
10220 SE Waverly Ct, #4
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:57 AM

10220 SE Waverly Ct, #4

10220 Southeast Waverly Court · (503) 659-2777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milwaukie
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10220 Southeast Waverly Court, Milwaukie, OR 97222
Historic Milwaukie

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 901 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
yoga
community garden
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
community garden
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
yoga
Life is definitely good here at Waverley Greens Apartments. The finest apartment community in the Sellwood/Milwaukie area. Rent includes WiFi, CABLE, WATER, SEWER AND GARAGE. Simplify your life and be a part of our unique community. Pets are also welcome!

Luscious green spaces, sparkling swimming pools, complimentary painting and fitness classes, and a growing community garden make Waverley Greens Apartments a cherished community in a serene forested setting.

Waverley Greens Apartments has a special list of amenities just for our residents.

Recreation Room
Overnight Guest Cottage (only $80/night!)
Fitness Center
Sports Court
Community Garden
Yoga Classes
Art Classes
Writing Class
Winter monthly Game Night
Conference Room
Recycling Program
On-site Management and Maintenance

This quiet, maintenance free, and professionally landscaped apartment community is ready for you now!

Don't miss this opportunity to make that change! Call Waverley Greens Apartments for your private showing.

ENJOY LIFE - SIMPLIFY LIFE - MAKE WAVERLEY GREENS YOUR HOME -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10220 SE Waverly Ct, #4 have any available units?
10220 SE Waverly Ct, #4 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10220 SE Waverly Ct, #4 have?
Some of 10220 SE Waverly Ct, #4's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10220 SE Waverly Ct, #4 currently offering any rent specials?
10220 SE Waverly Ct, #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10220 SE Waverly Ct, #4 pet-friendly?
No, 10220 SE Waverly Ct, #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukie.
Does 10220 SE Waverly Ct, #4 offer parking?
Yes, 10220 SE Waverly Ct, #4 does offer parking.
Does 10220 SE Waverly Ct, #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10220 SE Waverly Ct, #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10220 SE Waverly Ct, #4 have a pool?
Yes, 10220 SE Waverly Ct, #4 has a pool.
Does 10220 SE Waverly Ct, #4 have accessible units?
No, 10220 SE Waverly Ct, #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 10220 SE Waverly Ct, #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10220 SE Waverly Ct, #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10220 SE Waverly Ct, #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10220 SE Waverly Ct, #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10220 SE Waverly Ct, #4?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Axletree Apartments
11125 SE 21st Avenue
Milwaukie, OR 97222
Heatherbrae Commons
10303 SE Bell Ave
Milwaukie, OR 97222
Christine Court
2295 Southeast Courtney Avenue
Milwaukie, OR 97222
Miramonte Lodge
12200 SE McLoughlin Blvd
Milwaukie, OR 97222
The Bluffs
12601 SE River Rd
Milwaukie, OR 97222
Brookside Apartments
4611 Southeast Brookside Drive
Milwaukie, OR 97222

Similar Pages

Milwaukie 2 BedroomsMilwaukie Apartments with Balcony
Milwaukie Dog Friendly ApartmentsMilwaukie Pet Friendly Places
Milwaukie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, OR
Tualatin, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OR
Orchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, ORFour Corners, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southgate
Lewelling

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity