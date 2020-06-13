10220 SE Waverly Ct, #4

Amenities

garage gym pool yoga community garden clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities conference room clubhouse community garden gym parking pool garage internet access yoga

Life is definitely good here at Waverley Greens Apartments. The finest apartment community in the Sellwood/Milwaukie area. Rent includes WiFi, CABLE, WATER, SEWER AND GARAGE. Simplify your life and be a part of our unique community. Pets are also welcome!



Luscious green spaces, sparkling swimming pools, complimentary painting and fitness classes, and a growing community garden make Waverley Greens Apartments a cherished community in a serene forested setting.



Waverley Greens Apartments has a special list of amenities just for our residents.



Recreation Room

Overnight Guest Cottage (only $80/night!)

Fitness Center

Sports Court

Community Garden

Yoga Classes

Art Classes

Writing Class

Winter monthly Game Night

Conference Room

Recycling Program

On-site Management and Maintenance



This quiet, maintenance free, and professionally landscaped apartment community is ready for you now!



Don't miss this opportunity to make that change! Call Waverley Greens Apartments for your private showing.



ENJOY LIFE - SIMPLIFY LIFE - MAKE WAVERLEY GREENS YOUR HOME -