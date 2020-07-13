Apartment List
/
OR
/
lake oswego
/
apartments under 1200
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 PM

85 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Lake Oswego, OR

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 04:36pm
1 Unit Available
Mt. Park
47 Eagle Crest
47 Eagle Crest Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,130
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated one bedroom, one bathroom condo in Lake Oswego! Fresh paint, new carpet and remodeled bathroom. Kitchen features refrigerator, dishwasher and electric range.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Oswego
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Stonesthrow
6455 SW Nyberg Ln, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,186
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
$
4 Units Available
West Portland Park
Quail Ridge Apartments
4735 SW Luradel St, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
780 sqft
Whether you are moving down the street, across town, or from another state, we offer well maintained apartments that are professionally managed. We are conveniently located minutes from I-5 and Hwy 217, shopping, dining, and more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
23 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
Studio
$1,150
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,294
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
988 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Milwaukie Heights
The Bluffs
12601 SE River Rd, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,144
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
827 sqft
Nestled high on a ridge overlooking the Willamette River, The Bluffs Apartments have all the features to make you feel at home.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Oswego
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
Royal Oaks
9060 SW Oleson Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,070
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
824 sqft
Where nature meets the city! Royal Oaks Apartments is a unique community nestled amongst trees in a park-like setting in the Garden Home area of Southwest Portland.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
15 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Alden Apartments
7800 SW Sagert St, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,105
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
789 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
970 sqft
Near I-5. A modern, upscale community with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, clubhouse area and basketball court. A garage is available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
5 Units Available
Lewelling
Brookside Apartments
4611 Southeast Brookside Drive, Milwaukie, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brookside Apartments in Milwaukie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
6 Units Available
Raleigh Hills
Scholls Apartments
5125 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Raleigh Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$895
468 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
713 sqft
Apartments are walking distance to New Seasons, Fred Meyer grocery and pharmacy, and Starbucks. Community has courtyard and pool, on-site laundry facilities and assigned parking. Units feature extra-large windows and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
9 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 12
Bull Mountain Heights
11430 SW Bull Mountain Rd, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,199
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1178 sqft
Come see our beautiful newly renovated apartment homes in the exclusive community of Bull Mountain. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Tigard, OR are well-appointed and very comfortable.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 02:44pm
2 Units Available
Homestead
Grace Apartments
1002 SW Gaines St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,000
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
500 sqft
A block from OHSU. This charming community offers custom kitchens, renovated bathrooms, and hardwood floors throughout. On-site laundry and recycling services. Spacious interiors with ample storage.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
12 Units Available
South Portland
Sanctuary
4940 S Landing Dr, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,150
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1018 sqft
Prime location close to the river with plenty of shopping and dining options. Modern apartments feature open, all-black kitchens with stainless steel appliances, plenty of light and lots of storage space.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
57 Units Available
Axletree Apartments
11125 SE 21st Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,150
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
1057 sqft
AXLETREE IS FOR THOSE READY FOR WHAT'S NEXT.For those who have lived the big city life. Been there, done that: check. Who love modern architecture, urban walkability, and vibrant communities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
Island Station
Miramonte Lodge
12200 SE McLoughlin Blvd, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,179
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
892 sqft
Welcome home to Miramonte Lodge Apartments, Milwaukie Oregon's premier apartment community. Our wonderful studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes offer breathtaking lake side and creek side views.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
24 Units Available
Downtown Portland
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,180
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1014 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 03:40pm
1 Unit Available
Ashcreek
Garden Court
7059 SW Garden Home Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,025
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We have just what you've been looking for - Garden Court is a quaint, well-kept community with an excellent location. Head over to Multnomah Village for shopping and lunch or walk two blocks to the Garden Home Recreation Center.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
3 Units Available
Milwaukie Heights
Christine Court
2295 Southeast Courtney Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1020 sqft
Welcome to Christine Court Apartments. This quiet 30-unit mid-size community is located in an established neighborhood of Oak Grove.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
2 Units Available
Richmond
Powell Gardens
3506 Southeast 33rd Avenue, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
798 sqft
Powell Gardens is a beautiful, clean and quiet property located at SE 33rd Ave.and Powell Blvd. in the Richmond neighborhood, popularly known as the “Hawthorne District.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
82 Units Available
Westmoreland
Meetinghouse
1630 Southeast Rural Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,195
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
940 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 7 at 04:51pm
2 Units Available
Woodstock
54 Woodstock
5401 Southeast Woodstock Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,195
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 54 Woodstock in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 24 at 04:36pm
1 Unit Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 3
Monroe Square
11950 Southwest Lincoln Avenue, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Monroe Square in Tigard. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
3 Units Available
South Portland
Greenbriar Village
5132 Southwest Slavin Road, Portland, OR
Studio
$960
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
857 sqft
Conveniently located between I-5 and SW Barbur Blvd and just minutes from downtown Portland. Pet-friendly complex offers wall-to-wall carpet, patio or balcony, tennis courts and an outdoor pool. Onsite storage units available for rent.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Raleigh Hills
4460 SW Scholls Ferry Rd #29
4460 Southwest Scholls Ferry Road, Raleigh Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
841 sqft
4460 SW Scholls Ferry Rd #29 - RALEIGH PARK PLAZA - Awesome 2nd floor condo in private setting with beautiful landscaping. HOA maintains grounds. Large Covered Deck. POOL. Elevator access. COZY 1 bedroom 1 bath.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
9547 SW Hall Blvd
9547 Southwest Hall Boulevard, Metzger, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Washington Square Duplex - Come enjoy this low maintenance duplex near Washington Square, 217, Multnomah Village and much more. This unit offers 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, washer & Dryer hook-ups, fridge, stove/cooktop, dishwasher and fireplace..

July 2020 Lake Oswego Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lake Oswego Rent Report. Lake Oswego rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lake Oswego rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Lake Oswego Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lake Oswego Rent Report. Lake Oswego rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lake Oswego rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Lake Oswego rents declined slightly over the past month

Lake Oswego rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lake Oswego stand at $1,523 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,797 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Lake Oswego's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Lake Oswego, but trends across the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, half of them have seen decreases while the other half have been increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,874, while one-bedrooms go for $1,589.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,321; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,053; rents went down 0.5% over the past month and 1.6% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Lake Oswego

    Rent growth in Lake Oswego has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Lake Oswego is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Oregon have varied, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Eugene whereas rents have fallen 1.4% in Salem.
    • Lake Oswego's median two-bedroom rent of $1,797 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Lake Oswego remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), San Diego (+0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,192, and $2,041 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Lake Oswego than most large cities. For example, Salem has a median 2BR rent of $1,068, where Lake Oswego is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Hillsboro
    $1,740
    $2,050
    -0.5%
    -1.6%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,520
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,590
    $1,870
    -1%
    -3.1%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0
    2.6%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Canby
    $1,480
    $1,750
    0.1%
    -1.6%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Lake Oswego 1 BedroomsLake Oswego 2 BedroomsLake Oswego 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Oswego 3 BedroomsLake Oswego Accessible ApartmentsLake Oswego Apartments under $1,200Lake Oswego Apartments under $1,400Lake Oswego Apartments under $1500
    Lake Oswego Apartments with BalconyLake Oswego Apartments with GarageLake Oswego Apartments with GymLake Oswego Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Oswego Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLake Oswego Apartments with ParkingLake Oswego Apartments with Pool
    Lake Oswego Apartments with Washer-DryerLake Oswego Cheap PlacesLake Oswego Dog Friendly ApartmentsLake Oswego Furnished ApartmentsLake Oswego Luxury PlacesLake Oswego Pet Friendly PlacesLake Oswego Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORAloha, ORTigard, OR
    Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, OR
    Camas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OROrchards, WAHazel Dell, WA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Mt. Park
    First Addition

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
    Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
    Pacific University