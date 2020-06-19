All apartments in Hood River
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:38 AM

909 Columbia Street

909 Columbia Street · (541) 386-5555
Location

909 Columbia Street, Hood River, OR 97031

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 909 Columbia Street · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1660 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4BR Home for Rent - Downtown Hood River - This charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the desirable Downtown Hood River area. Hardwood floors, dining nook, formal dining room, original built-ins, full basement, detached one car garage, fenced yard. No pets. No smoking.

Security Deposit: $3,300
Lease Term: 1 Year
Utilities: Tenant Responsibility (electricity, water, sewer, gas, trash)
Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer
Yard Maintenance: Provided (Tenants responsible for watering)
Additional Information:
- Renters insurance will be required.
- The fireplace is NOT to be used.

For more information, or to apply online, please visit our website:
www.NunamakerPropertyManagement.com

(RLNE4497485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Columbia Street have any available units?
909 Columbia Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 909 Columbia Street have?
Some of 909 Columbia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Columbia Street currently offering any rent specials?
909 Columbia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Columbia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 Columbia Street is pet friendly.
Does 909 Columbia Street offer parking?
Yes, 909 Columbia Street does offer parking.
Does 909 Columbia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 909 Columbia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Columbia Street have a pool?
No, 909 Columbia Street does not have a pool.
Does 909 Columbia Street have accessible units?
No, 909 Columbia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Columbia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 Columbia Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 909 Columbia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 Columbia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
