909 Columbia Street

Amenities
4BR Home for Rent - Downtown Hood River - This charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the desirable Downtown Hood River area. Hardwood floors, dining nook, formal dining room, original built-ins, full basement, detached one car garage, fenced yard. No pets. No smoking.
Security Deposit: $3,300
Lease Term: 1 Year
Utilities: Tenant Responsibility (electricity, water, sewer, gas, trash)
Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer
Yard Maintenance: Provided (Tenants responsible for watering)
Additional Information:
- Renters insurance will be required.
- The fireplace is NOT to be used.
(RLNE4497485)