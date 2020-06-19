909 Columbia Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

4BR Home for Rent - Downtown Hood River - This charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the desirable Downtown Hood River area. Hardwood floors, dining nook, formal dining room, original built-ins, full basement, detached one car garage, fenced yard. No pets. No smoking.



Security Deposit: $3,300

Lease Term: 1 Year

Utilities: Tenant Responsibility (electricity, water, sewer, gas, trash)

Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer

Yard Maintenance: Provided (Tenants responsible for watering)

Additional Information:

- Renters insurance will be required.

- The fireplace is NOT to be used.



