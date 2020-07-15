Amenities

105 Country Club Road #1 Available 08/05/20 APPLICATION PENDING Condo for Rent - Hood River - One bedroom, two bath condo for rent at the Timber Crest Condominiums in Hood River. One story unit, located on the lower level of the building. Wrap around deck space, green space and two parking spaces. Landscaping provided by HOA. No smoking. No pets - Strict policy.



Lease Term: 1 Year

Security Deposit: $1,650

Utilities:

Tenant Responsibility - Electricity

Included Utilities: Water, Sewer, Trash

Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Wall Air Conditioner

Laundry: Washer/Dryer in unit

Additional Information: Renter's insurance will be required.



No Pets Allowed



