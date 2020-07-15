All apartments in Hood River
105 Country Club Road #1
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

105 Country Club Road #1

105 Country Club Road · (541) 386-5555
Location

105 Country Club Road, Hood River, OR 97031

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 105 Country Club Road #1 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,100

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
105 Country Club Road #1 Available 08/05/20 APPLICATION PENDING Condo for Rent - Hood River - One bedroom, two bath condo for rent at the Timber Crest Condominiums in Hood River. One story unit, located on the lower level of the building. Wrap around deck space, green space and two parking spaces. Landscaping provided by HOA. No smoking. No pets - Strict policy.

Lease Term: 1 Year
Security Deposit: $1,650
Utilities:
Tenant Responsibility - Electricity
Included Utilities: Water, Sewer, Trash
Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Wall Air Conditioner
Laundry: Washer/Dryer in unit
Additional Information: Renter's insurance will be required.

For more information, or to apply online, please visit our website:
www.NunamakerPropertyManagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4065222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Country Club Road #1 have any available units?
105 Country Club Road #1 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 Country Club Road #1 have?
Some of 105 Country Club Road #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Country Club Road #1 currently offering any rent specials?
105 Country Club Road #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Country Club Road #1 pet-friendly?
No, 105 Country Club Road #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hood River.
Does 105 Country Club Road #1 offer parking?
Yes, 105 Country Club Road #1 offers parking.
Does 105 Country Club Road #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 Country Club Road #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Country Club Road #1 have a pool?
No, 105 Country Club Road #1 does not have a pool.
Does 105 Country Club Road #1 have accessible units?
No, 105 Country Club Road #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Country Club Road #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Country Club Road #1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Country Club Road #1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 105 Country Club Road #1 has units with air conditioning.
