Amenities
105 Country Club Road #1 Available 08/05/20 APPLICATION PENDING Condo for Rent - Hood River - One bedroom, two bath condo for rent at the Timber Crest Condominiums in Hood River. One story unit, located on the lower level of the building. Wrap around deck space, green space and two parking spaces. Landscaping provided by HOA. No smoking. No pets - Strict policy.
Lease Term: 1 Year
Security Deposit: $1,650
Utilities:
Tenant Responsibility - Electricity
Included Utilities: Water, Sewer, Trash
Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Wall Air Conditioner
Laundry: Washer/Dryer in unit
Additional Information: Renter's insurance will be required.
For more information, or to apply online, please visit our website:
www.NunamakerPropertyManagement.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4065222)