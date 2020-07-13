/
33 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Hillsboro, OR
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
The Terraces
19000 NE Evergreen Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,186
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,807
1120 sqft
Located in the heart of Tanasbourne, these apartments offer amenities such as hardwood floors, fireplaces and a 24-hour gym. Within walking distance of trendy shopping areas, offering a hot tub, sauna, pool and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
The Club
2053 NE 106th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,174
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Tanasbourne, this complex includes a collection of 1-3 bedroom apartments, including hardwood floors, air conditioning, fireplaces, a 24-hour gym, pool, playground, free parking for guests and more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
Central Hillsboro
146 NE Edison Unit A
146 NE Edison St, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
542 sqft
Secret Garden in the heart of Hillsboro - Come home to this gardener's paradise. 1 bedroom 1 bath house with laminate flooring and 1 car garage. Located on a secluded lot accessed by alleyway between Jackson and Edison. Washer / dryer hookups.
Results within 1 mile of Hillsboro
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Triple Creek
Birch Pointe
17520 NW Cornell Rd, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,118
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,191
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
975 sqft
Within walking distance to Tanasbourne Town Center. Also convenient to Highway 26. Select apartments offer patios or balconies with wetland views. Racquetball court, fitness center, and 35-foot swimming pool on the premises.
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Element 170
1563 Southwest 172nd Terrace, Aloha, OR
Studio
$1,199
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,359
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
745 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Element 170 in Aloha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Hillsboro
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
Bethany
17406 Northwest Springville Road, Bethany, OR
Studio
$1,200
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
996 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bethany in Bethany. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
Karen's Korner
4204 Pacific Ave, Forest Grove, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,080
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Karen's Korner is the perfect place to call home. You'll enjoy total quiet and comfort at Karen's Korner.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
Five Oaks
Hunters Run
16201 NW Schendel Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,190
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
967 sqft
Designed with your comfort in mind, Hunter's Run Apartments offers a tradition of gracious living.
Last updated July 12 at 12:14am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Meadow Ridge
14345 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
In the heart of Beaverton we offer spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes. Our community offers a large seasonal pool, laundry facilities, professional on-site management, and much more. We are centrally located to all your everyday needs.
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
Central Beaverton
The Stratford
13925 SW Allen Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,100
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
982 sqft
The Stratford is a place you will love to call home. Our amenities feature a beautiful sun deck with a 5ft pool & Jacuzzi as well as a clubhouse & workout room centered in our beautifully landscaped Southwest Beaverton community.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
16290 SW SHAW ST 27
16290 Southwest Shaw Street, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Village Victorian Apartements - Property Id: 304082 At the end of your busy day, you will find comfort and convenience waiting for you at Village Victorian Apartments! Here at Village Victorian Apartments there is easy access to Tualatin hills
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
12628 NW Barnes Rd. #12
12628 Northwest Barnes Road, Cedar Mill, OR
1 Bedroom
$995
596 sqft
12628 NW Barnes RD #12 ~ WESTLAKE VILLAGE - New Carpets and Interior Paint! Conveniently located 1 bedroom 1 bath condo. Close to schools, shopping, dining, bus lines, etc. Grounds have a beautiful duck pond and walking paths.
Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
Central Beaverton
5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue 56
5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$990
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Please call at 503-644-5635 for more informations.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
680 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:229
680 SW 150th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,100
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.
Results within 10 miles of Hillsboro
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
Murray Hill
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,158
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1107 sqft
Spacious apartments have full-length windows and walk-in closets. Kitchens have garbage disposal and built-in microwaves. Relax in the hot tub or in resort-style pools. Located adjacent to parks and walking trails.
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
Royal Oaks
9060 SW Oleson Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,070
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
824 sqft
Where nature meets the city! Royal Oaks Apartments is a unique community nestled amongst trees in a park-like setting in the Garden Home area of Southwest Portland.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
Garden Court Plaza Apartments
2747 20th Place, Forest Grove, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
Garden Court Plaza Apts - Single Level Apartment Home in Historic Forest Grove - Beautifully maintained 32-unit apartment home community in historic Forest Grove, Oregon.
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
Raleigh Hills
Scholls Apartments
5125 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Raleigh Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$895
468 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
713 sqft
Apartments are walking distance to New Seasons, Fred Meyer grocery and pharmacy, and Starbucks. Community has courtyard and pool, on-site laundry facilities and assigned parking. Units feature extra-large windows and ceiling fans.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 12
Bull Mountain Heights
11430 SW Bull Mountain Rd, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,199
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1178 sqft
Come see our beautiful newly renovated apartment homes in the exclusive community of Bull Mountain. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Tigard, OR are well-appointed and very comfortable.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
St. Johns
The Melrose Apartments
6734 North Fessenden Street, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,194
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover our newly remodeled apartment homes! The Melrose Apartments for rent in Portland, Oregon, is in the up and coming St. Johns neighborhood.
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Golf Creek Apartments
1807 SW Golf Creek Dr, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
Studio
$1,156
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,292
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
977 sqft
Just minutes from the Oregon Zoo and St. Vincent Hospital. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with contemporary stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
Vose
Royal Crest
11700 Southwest Allen Boulevard, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,120
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convince is key at Royal Crest Apartments! Live right off HWY 217 with easy access to everything Beaverton has to offer.
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
Portsmouth
Park Place North
4941-6061 North Fessenden Street, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Choosing your home is important. Here at Park Place North, we focus on your needs and fit you to the perfect space. Check out our available one, two and three bedrooms to fit your lifestyle.
Last updated July 10 at 03:40pm
Ashcreek
Garden Court
7059 SW Garden Home Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,025
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We have just what you've been looking for - Garden Court is a quaint, well-kept community with an excellent location. Head over to Multnomah Village for shopping and lunch or walk two blocks to the Garden Home Recreation Center.
