Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

11667 SE Aerie Crescent Rd

11667 Southeast Aerie Crescent Road · No Longer Available
Location

11667 Southeast Aerie Crescent Road, Happy Valley, OR 97086
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning Happy Valley Home near Eagles Landing Golf Course - 11667 SE Aerie Crescent Rd, Happy Valley. $2,595/Month $2,595/Deposit

Very nicely maintained, 3 bedroom home in Eagles Landing. Beautiful neighborhood and fantastic location. Close proximity to the prestigious Eagles Landing Golf Course.

This home offers a rare 'master on the main' floorplan that's both welcoming and functional. Over 2,800 sq. ft. Private office/den nicely secluded from the main living space on the lower level. Half bath for guests. Hardwood floors extend from the entry through the dining area.

Gleaming kitchen complete with top of the line stainless steel appliance's, granite slab countertops and tile backsplash. An expansive kitchen island with built-in gas cooktop that's perfect for entertaining guests and family. Spacious living and dining room. Gas fireplace.

Relax and unwind in your peaceful master ensuite. Private bath with stand alone shower, soak tub, and double vanity sinks. Large walk-in closet.

Upstairs you'll find a full size family room that offers a great second living space, the main bathroom with shower/tub combo, and 2 bedrooms. Lots of closet space and linen storage.

Special Amenities Include:
- AC!
- Laundry room with washer/dryer provided
- Secluded deck off the living room
- Fenced backyard patio on the lower level
- Double car garage

This home is Move In Ready! Please call to schedule a private tour.
Jessica; 503-803-7933
Rhiann; 503-724-1264
www.PortlandsPremierPm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5789018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11667 SE Aerie Crescent Rd have any available units?
11667 SE Aerie Crescent Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Happy Valley, OR.
What amenities does 11667 SE Aerie Crescent Rd have?
Some of 11667 SE Aerie Crescent Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11667 SE Aerie Crescent Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11667 SE Aerie Crescent Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11667 SE Aerie Crescent Rd pet-friendly?
No, 11667 SE Aerie Crescent Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Happy Valley.
Does 11667 SE Aerie Crescent Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11667 SE Aerie Crescent Rd does offer parking.
Does 11667 SE Aerie Crescent Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11667 SE Aerie Crescent Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11667 SE Aerie Crescent Rd have a pool?
No, 11667 SE Aerie Crescent Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11667 SE Aerie Crescent Rd have accessible units?
No, 11667 SE Aerie Crescent Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11667 SE Aerie Crescent Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 11667 SE Aerie Crescent Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11667 SE Aerie Crescent Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11667 SE Aerie Crescent Rd has units with air conditioning.
