apartments under 1100
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM
15 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Gresham, OR
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
2 Units Available
Gresham-Northeast
Golfside
1999 NE Division St, Gresham, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
954 sqft
Golfside Apartments is ready for you to visit. This community can be found in Gresham on Ne Division St.. Come by to view the available floorplans.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
Holly Brook
The Zimmer
165 Southwest Eastman Parkway, Gresham, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,099
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
870 sqft
You feel it even before you see it. A sense of pastoral bliss: leafy trees, mountains on the horizon and vast blue skies catch your eye, as if for the first time.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
4 Units Available
Rockwood
Arbor Place
19550 East Burnside Street, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$995
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arbor Place in Gresham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Gresham-North Central
1437 NE Hogan PL
1437 Northeast Hogan Place, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
670 sqft
$200 OFF 1ST MONTH RENT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL FULLY UPDATED UNIT # 1437 This one bedroom, garden floor apartment has been renovated throughout and has a peaceful courtyard view from its large double windows.
Results within 1 mile of Gresham
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
3 Units Available
Wilkes
Executive 1801
1801 NE 162nd Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
900 sqft
Just minutes to Beale Street, I-240, and I-40 in the Raleigh/Bartlett market area. Units with gallery-style kitchens, walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces, tile floors, and private balconies/patios.
Results within 5 miles of Gresham
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
3 Units Available
Fisher's Landing East
Eight Towncenter
16900 SE 26th Dr, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,042
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1043 sqft
A community where convenience is key. Round-the-clock maintenance and a 24-hour concierge and gym. Recently renovated apartments have patios or balconies and washers and dryers. Lots of shopping and dining options close by.
Results within 10 miles of Gresham
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
Southgate
Reflections at Happy Valley
8800 SE Causey Loop, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,030
536 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
864 sqft
Conveniently located complex mere miles from downtown Portland. Proximity to I-205 a plus for commuters. Air conditioning, fireplaces and walk-in closets in units. Dogs and cats allowed. Pool and gym on site.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
9 Units Available
Richmond
Anthology on Division
3330 Southeast Division, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,095
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
5 Units Available
Richmond
Division Street Lofts
4725 SE Division St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,100
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Controlled access community located in the Richmond area near Mt. Tabor Park. Interior upgrades include built-in USB ports, quartz countertops, wine racks, and in-unit laundry facilities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
2 Units Available
Marrion
Garden View
117 Northeast 102nd Avenue, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
766 sqft
Garden View Apartments features spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes at a cant beat price. You'll fall in love with the wood laminate floors, open floor plan, and tons of closet space.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
2 Units Available
Kevanna Park
Fairview Court
4000 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Fairview Court, where you will immerse yourself in style and comfort. Fairview Court is a new modern community located in the Kevanna Park neighborhood of Vancouver.
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
2 Units Available
Richmond
Powell Gardens
3506 Southeast 33rd Avenue, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
798 sqft
Powell Gardens is a beautiful, clean and quiet property located at SE 33rd Ave.and Powell Blvd. in the Richmond neighborhood, popularly known as the “Hawthorne District.
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
10 Units Available
Clackamas
Boulder Gardens
16751 Southeast 82nd Drive, Clackamas County, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1030 sqft
At Boulder Gardens, you'll find an extraordinary community to accommodate the life-style you crave! Our distinctive two bedroom, 1.
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
3 Units Available
Creston-Kenilworth
Roseland
5811 Southeast Boise Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,030
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
541 sqft
Roseland is a brand new community in the Foster Powell neighborhood. Steps away from shops, restaurants and bars, our apartments offer modern living, with all of the modern conveniences.
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
73 Units Available
Sylvan-Highlands
Tabor Commons
1020 SE 60th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$875
239 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
480 sqft
Rich in History. Tabor Commons, formally known Worldview, has been transformed into a beautiful vintage, modern apartment community located in the amazing Mt. Tabor neighborhood.
