1160 Clayton Way Available 04/27/20 Spacious 3 Bed 3 Bath split-level home w/easy access to I-205 - Fully-fenced, split-level home with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, fireplace, livingroom and family room, large storage room, indoor laundry and a beautiful landscaped backyard with patio. This home is perfect for summertime entertaining and holiday gatherings. Easy access to I-205 and shopping. Equipped with central air and heating plus gas fireplace. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, laminate floors. There is 2 car garage and an inside laundry area. The bedrooms are spacious. The main bathroom has a large vanity and bathtub. The master suit has a bathroom with shower. 1 Dog Only-Max Weight 30lbs, No Cats/Snakes/Gerbils. $500 refundable pet fee per pet. For available homes, more information, rental criteria, video tours or online applications visit www.bluekeypm.com. Call Blue Key Property Management, Inc. at (503)505-6461 to schedule a showing. $2295 Rent, $2295 Security deposit, $55 non refundable screening fee per adult age 18 and older. $500 additional refundable deposit per pet if pets allowed. Renters insurance required. Blue Key Property Management, Inc. licensed in WA and OR

