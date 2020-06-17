All apartments in Gladstone
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:12 AM

1160 Clayton Way

1160 Clayton Way · (360) 524-4994
Location

1160 Clayton Way, Gladstone, OR 97027
Gladstone

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1160 Clayton Way · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2245 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1160 Clayton Way Available 04/27/20 Spacious 3 Bed 3 Bath split-level home w/easy access to I-205 - Fully-fenced, split-level home with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, fireplace, livingroom and family room, large storage room, indoor laundry and a beautiful landscaped backyard with patio. This home is perfect for summertime entertaining and holiday gatherings. Easy access to I-205 and shopping. Equipped with central air and heating plus gas fireplace. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, laminate floors. There is 2 car garage and an inside laundry area. The bedrooms are spacious. The main bathroom has a large vanity and bathtub. The master suit has a bathroom with shower. 1 Dog Only-Max Weight 30lbs, No Cats/Snakes/Gerbils. $500 refundable pet fee per pet. For available homes, more information, rental criteria, video tours or online applications visit www.bluekeypm.com. Call Blue Key Property Management, Inc. at (503)505-6461 to schedule a showing. $2295 Rent, $2295 Security deposit, $55 non refundable screening fee per adult age 18 and older. $500 additional refundable deposit per pet if pets allowed. Renters insurance required. Blue Key Property Management, Inc. licensed in WA and OR
1160 Clayton Way, Gladstone, OR 97027 Available 4/27/2020

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2411465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

