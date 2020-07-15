/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:53 PM
11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Forest Grove, OR
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 PM
3 Units Available
Jesse Quinn Apartments
1837 Pacific Avenue, Forest Grove, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1110 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jesse Quinn Apartments in Forest Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 PM
5 Units Available
Karen's Korner
4204 Pacific Ave, Forest Grove, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
900 sqft
Karen's Korner is the perfect place to call home. You'll enjoy total quiet and comfort at Karen's Korner.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Walker-Naylor District
2114 A. Street
2114 A Street, Forest Grove, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
862 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom attached home located in Forest Grove. Easy walk to Pacific University, shopping, and restaurants. One level, all appliances included plus a private back yard! Water/Sewer/Garbage paid by owner.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1819 Elm St
1819 Elm Street, Forest Grove, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
One-level duplex, 2 bedrooms/1 bath w/washer/dryer hook-ups. Refrigerator, dishwasher and stove included. Off-street parking available. Private fenced grass area and deck, plus locking tool shed for storables. Rent includes water/sewer.
Results within 10 miles of Forest Grove
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 PM
$
4 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Hidden Creek Apartment Homes
5502 NE Hidden Creek Dr, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1001 sqft
Spacious floor plan options. On-site playground, basketball court, and green space. Each home features updates such as wood vinyl flooring, larger kitchens and dining areas, and modern fixtures. Pet-friendly. Near I-20.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
7 Units Available
Central Hillsboro
4th and Main
390 E Main St, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1089 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4th and Main in Hillsboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
7 Units Available
Northwest Hillsboro
Jackson School Village
300 NE Autumn Rose Way, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
960 sqft
Convenient to I-26 and Orenco Station. Light-filled apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets, individual climate control, and patios or decks with storage. Property is surrounded by fitness and nature trails.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:47 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Hillsboro
Parkview
800 Southeast 10th Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
750 sqft
Location, quality and lifestyle in dynamic Hillsboro! - "Professionally managed by Milestone Property Management" - An Equal Housing Opportunity Provider".
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
West Hillsboro
331 NW Bailey St downstairs
331 NW Bailey Ave, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
852 sqft
1st floor unit of Hillsboro Duplex - Property Id: 224608 *PLS SEE REQUIREMENTS PRIOR TO SCHEDULING WALK THROUGH* Brand new luxury vnyl plnk flrng + paint throughout! Terrific, Quiet, 2-Story Dplx w/ lots of off-str. parking.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Hillsboro
2021 NE Barberry Dr
2021 Northeast Barberry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
2021 NE Barberry - Property Id: 313048 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313048 Property Id 313048 (RLNE5904789)
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Brookwood
101 NE Brookwood Parkway - 103-206
101 Northeast Brookwood Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
952 sqft
Welcome to the Sapphire Apartments! Where you will find the small community feel you've been looking for in a convenient location close to everything! Just Minutes from Intel, Costco, shopping and restaurants, close to Max line, bus lines and major
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OROrchards, WAHazel Dell, WA