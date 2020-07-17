All apartments in Eugene
421 Fairfield Ave

421 Fairfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

421 Fairfield Avenue, Eugene, OR 97402
Bethel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Bright 3BD/1BA Home in West Eugene! 2-Car Oversized Garage! A/C! - This beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom/1 bathroom single-family home is located in West Eugene. It features a fenced-in backyard with deck and covered patio, large oversized two-car garage, and gas heat and A/C. LVP flooring in the living and dining rooms. Several built-ins throughout for extra storage. Kitchen appliances include range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Stacking washer/dryer included in garage. Master bedroom has LVP and walk-in closet. 2 like-sized carpeted bedrooms. Tenant is responsible for utilities including electric, gas, and water/sewer. Owner provides garbage service. Tenant is responsible for watering yard. Owner provides regular mowing , weeding, fertilizing, and pruning. Renter's insurance in the amount of at least $100,000 per occurrence is required for this property. Smoking is not permitted anywhere on the property.

Please feel free to drive by and take a look at the property. We leave the blinds open and lights on, so you can go ahead and take a look in the windows.

Note: Please view the property at your own discretion and take protective measures for yourself. The unit has been cleaned but is not sanitized between viewings. The property is to be sanitized with hospital-grade cleaners prior to move-in.

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/690458

CONTRACT TERMS: Fixed Term Lease

PET TERMS: Dogs only, two max, under 20lbs each, upon owner approval. An increased security deposit & monthly rent is required per pet. Pet must be at least 1.5 years old (no Chows, Pit Bulls {AKA: American Bulldog, American Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, any other commonly used alternate names for Pit Bulls, or any animal which appears to Acorn Property Management to be a Pit Bull}, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Akitas, Doberman Pinschers, Shar Peis, Wolf-Hybrids, or any mix of any breed listed above). For additional information about Pets and Acorn Property Management, visit our website at www.acornpm.net and click on "Resources", "Download Forms", "Pet Requirements".

Please be advised that the availability date is an estimate only. Due to factors beyond our control, the property may not be ready for move-in on that exact date.

Acorn Property Management
214 Pioneer Parkway West
Springfield, OR 97477
info@acornpm.net
(541) 654-5587
www.acornpm.net

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2716810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Fairfield Ave have any available units?
421 Fairfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eugene, OR.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 Fairfield Ave have?
Some of 421 Fairfield Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Fairfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
421 Fairfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Fairfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 Fairfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 421 Fairfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 421 Fairfield Ave offers parking.
Does 421 Fairfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 421 Fairfield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Fairfield Ave have a pool?
No, 421 Fairfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 421 Fairfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 421 Fairfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Fairfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 Fairfield Ave has units with dishwashers.
