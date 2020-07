Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated

1911 Oak Street Available 08/14/20 Charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home! - Enjoy this lovely home just minutes from campus! Beautiful upgrades throughout with a fenced in back yard. Off-street parking and driveway parking available. Stack-able washer and dryer provided, tenants are responsible for all utilities, landscaping is included and provided by the owner!



Rental Criteria Code- BGI

Area- Eugene/Campus

Type- Single Family

Lease until 7/31/21

Pet- Small pets considered with a $500 pet deposit/ $25/month pet rent

*home is not furnished*



This property is offered by Jennings Group

You can apply in our office located at 1670 High St. Eugene or online at www.jenningsgroup.com

Questions or viewings ---541-683-2271



