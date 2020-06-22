All apartments in Eugene
1647 Hamlet Ln

1647 Hamlet Lane · (541) 688-2060 ext. 115
Location

1647 Hamlet Lane, Eugene, OR 97402
Bethel

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1647 Hamlet Ln · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1548 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large home with patio & minimal yard to care for - Open concept main floor with living room, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar. New refrigerator to be purchased and installed shortly. Gas range, fireplace, hot water heater and furnace. Oversized sliding glass door from dining room to patio. Master bedroom with private bath, walk-in closet and bonus space for office or ?. Upstairs hallway laundry closet. Lots of windows and high ceilings. 2 Car garage, covered front porch and private small fenced in patio with minimal yard to care for.

UTILITIES: TENANT PAYS FOR ALL UTILITIES & LANDSCAPING
HEAT: GAS HEAT PUMP WITH AIR CONDITIONING
LEASE TERM: 1 YEAR
PETS: NO PETS

RENTERS INSURANCE IS REQUIRED BY EVERY TENANT
PROFESSIONAL CARPET AND WINDOW COVERING CLEANING MUST BE COMPLETED BETWEEN EVERY TENANT. THE EXPENSE FOR THIS WILL BE DEDUCTED FROM THE DEPOSIT.

Email McKenzieH@bell-realty.com with any questions or to schedule a viewing
Office Hours are Mon – Fri 9am to 5pm
You may apply directly on our website at bell-realty.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1647 Hamlet Ln have any available units?
1647 Hamlet Ln has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 1647 Hamlet Ln have?
Some of 1647 Hamlet Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1647 Hamlet Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1647 Hamlet Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1647 Hamlet Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1647 Hamlet Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1647 Hamlet Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1647 Hamlet Ln does offer parking.
Does 1647 Hamlet Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1647 Hamlet Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1647 Hamlet Ln have a pool?
No, 1647 Hamlet Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1647 Hamlet Ln have accessible units?
No, 1647 Hamlet Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1647 Hamlet Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1647 Hamlet Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
