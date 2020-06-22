1647 Hamlet Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Large home with patio & minimal yard to care for - Open concept main floor with living room, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar. New refrigerator to be purchased and installed shortly. Gas range, fireplace, hot water heater and furnace. Oversized sliding glass door from dining room to patio. Master bedroom with private bath, walk-in closet and bonus space for office or ?. Upstairs hallway laundry closet. Lots of windows and high ceilings. 2 Car garage, covered front porch and private small fenced in patio with minimal yard to care for.



UTILITIES: TENANT PAYS FOR ALL UTILITIES & LANDSCAPING

HEAT: GAS HEAT PUMP WITH AIR CONDITIONING

LEASE TERM: 1 YEAR

PETS: NO PETS



RENTERS INSURANCE IS REQUIRED BY EVERY TENANT

PROFESSIONAL CARPET AND WINDOW COVERING CLEANING MUST BE COMPLETED BETWEEN EVERY TENANT. THE EXPENSE FOR THIS WILL BE DEDUCTED FROM THE DEPOSIT.



Email McKenzieH@bell-realty.com with any questions or to schedule a viewing

Office Hours are Mon – Fri 9am to 5pm

You may apply directly on our website at bell-realty.com



