1647 Hamlet Ln

Amenities
Large home with patio & minimal yard to care for - Open concept main floor with living room, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar. New refrigerator to be purchased and installed shortly. Gas range, fireplace, hot water heater and furnace. Oversized sliding glass door from dining room to patio. Master bedroom with private bath, walk-in closet and bonus space for office or ?. Upstairs hallway laundry closet. Lots of windows and high ceilings. 2 Car garage, covered front porch and private small fenced in patio with minimal yard to care for.
UTILITIES: TENANT PAYS FOR ALL UTILITIES & LANDSCAPING
HEAT: GAS HEAT PUMP WITH AIR CONDITIONING
LEASE TERM: 1 YEAR
PETS: NO PETS
RENTERS INSURANCE IS REQUIRED BY EVERY TENANT
PROFESSIONAL CARPET AND WINDOW COVERING CLEANING MUST BE COMPLETED BETWEEN EVERY TENANT. THE EXPENSE FOR THIS WILL BE DEDUCTED FROM THE DEPOSIT.
Email McKenzieH@bell-realty.com with any questions or to schedule a viewing
Office Hours are Mon – Fri 9am to 5pm
You may apply directly on our website at bell-realty.com
