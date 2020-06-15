All apartments in Corvallis
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

812 NW 10th

812 Northwest 10th Street · (541) 753-3620
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

812 Northwest 10th Street, Corvallis, OR 97330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 812 NW 10th · Avail. Jul 1

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2352 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dogs allowed
parking
coffee bar
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
812 NW 10th Available 07/01/20 5 Bedroom House ~ Close to Campus ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable)
PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs.
PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.
PET RENT: $25 per month per pet
SL ~ School Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/1/20 6/15/21

Everything you'll need in this 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, located around the corner from the OSU campus and shopping! This home features a spacious living space, large bedrooms, washer and dryer hookups and additional storage. Enjoy basking in the summer sun with your furry friends in this home's private back yard with landscaping provided. Located within walking distance to OSU campus, Monroe, Fred Meyer, restaurants and shopping this duplex provides all the amenities you need. Dont hesitate, this property wont last long, call today!

All rentals are NON-SMOKING. This rental is PET Friendly!

(RLNE2204672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 NW 10th have any available units?
812 NW 10th has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 NW 10th have?
Some of 812 NW 10th's amenities include w/d hookup, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 NW 10th currently offering any rent specials?
812 NW 10th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 NW 10th pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 NW 10th is pet friendly.
Does 812 NW 10th offer parking?
Yes, 812 NW 10th does offer parking.
Does 812 NW 10th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 NW 10th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 NW 10th have a pool?
No, 812 NW 10th does not have a pool.
Does 812 NW 10th have accessible units?
No, 812 NW 10th does not have accessible units.
Does 812 NW 10th have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 NW 10th does not have units with dishwashers.
