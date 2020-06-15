Amenities

812 NW 10th Available 07/01/20 5 Bedroom House ~ Close to Campus ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable)

PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs.

PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.

PET RENT: $25 per month per pet

SL ~ School Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/1/20 6/15/21



Everything you'll need in this 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, located around the corner from the OSU campus and shopping! This home features a spacious living space, large bedrooms, washer and dryer hookups and additional storage. Enjoy basking in the summer sun with your furry friends in this home's private back yard with landscaping provided. Located within walking distance to OSU campus, Monroe, Fred Meyer, restaurants and shopping this duplex provides all the amenities you need. Dont hesitate, this property wont last long, call today!



All rentals are NON-SMOKING. This rental is PET Friendly!



(RLNE2204672)