Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

717 NW Sundace Circle

717 Northwest Sundance Circle · (541) 248-3993
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

717 Northwest Sundance Circle, Corvallis, OR 97330
Satinwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 717 NW Sundace Circle · Avail. Jul 6

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1559 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
717 NW Sundace Circle Available 07/06/20 Great Location 3 bed, 2 bath - 717 NW Sundance Cir. Corvallis Lots of amenities here! Ideal location, close to Samaritan Hospital, Corvallis Clinic, Wilson Grade School, Wildcat Park, shopping and restaurants. Townhome was built with custom touches with many extra amenities for easy desirable living. This home is 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a half bath just off the kitchen for your guests. Third bedroom is on the main floor which makes a great den or office area. This home is in excellent condition and features a natural gas fireplace and gas heating. Home has air conditioning, all appliances including the fridge, washer & dryer also. Living, dining, and utility room were recently painted with new white wood molding added. Air-conditioning, oversized deck just out your back door, adjoining with a paver brick patio, all within a fully-fenced backyard for great privacy. Double car garage with lots of storage. Tenant pays for all utilities. Landscaping is paid for by owner.

This home is currently occupied, so please DO NOT disturb current tenants. Our office will coordinate showings with any interested applicants with current tenants. Home will be available for rental on July 5th

If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993. You can submit an application online at www.watsonmanagementservices.com or in-person at 626 Queen Ave SW Suite A. Albany OR 97322. Applications are $50 per adult.

Rental Terms: One-year lease. Equal Housing Opportunity.

The information contained herein was compiled from data furnished by the property owner and/or other sources deemed reliable; however, accuracy is not guaranteed.
Parking: Off street, Attached Garage, 1 space, 366 sqft garage

(RLNE5817884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 NW Sundace Circle have any available units?
717 NW Sundace Circle has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 NW Sundace Circle have?
Some of 717 NW Sundace Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 NW Sundace Circle currently offering any rent specials?
717 NW Sundace Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 NW Sundace Circle pet-friendly?
No, 717 NW Sundace Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corvallis.
Does 717 NW Sundace Circle offer parking?
Yes, 717 NW Sundace Circle does offer parking.
Does 717 NW Sundace Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 717 NW Sundace Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 NW Sundace Circle have a pool?
No, 717 NW Sundace Circle does not have a pool.
Does 717 NW Sundace Circle have accessible units?
No, 717 NW Sundace Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 717 NW Sundace Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 NW Sundace Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
