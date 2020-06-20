Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage air conditioning fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

717 NW Sundace Circle Available 07/06/20 Great Location 3 bed, 2 bath - 717 NW Sundance Cir. Corvallis Lots of amenities here! Ideal location, close to Samaritan Hospital, Corvallis Clinic, Wilson Grade School, Wildcat Park, shopping and restaurants. Townhome was built with custom touches with many extra amenities for easy desirable living. This home is 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a half bath just off the kitchen for your guests. Third bedroom is on the main floor which makes a great den or office area. This home is in excellent condition and features a natural gas fireplace and gas heating. Home has air conditioning, all appliances including the fridge, washer & dryer also. Living, dining, and utility room were recently painted with new white wood molding added. Air-conditioning, oversized deck just out your back door, adjoining with a paver brick patio, all within a fully-fenced backyard for great privacy. Double car garage with lots of storage. Tenant pays for all utilities. Landscaping is paid for by owner.



This home is currently occupied, so please DO NOT disturb current tenants. Our office will coordinate showings with any interested applicants with current tenants. Home will be available for rental on July 5th



If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993. You can submit an application online at www.watsonmanagementservices.com or in-person at 626 Queen Ave SW Suite A. Albany OR 97322. Applications are $50 per adult.



Rental Terms: One-year lease. Equal Housing Opportunity.



The information contained herein was compiled from data furnished by the property owner and/or other sources deemed reliable; however, accuracy is not guaranteed.

Parking: Off street, Attached Garage, 1 space, 366 sqft garage



(RLNE5817884)