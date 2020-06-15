All apartments in Corvallis
Home
/
Corvallis, OR
/
695 NW Survista Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

695 NW Survista Ave.

695 Northwest Survista Avenue · (541) 752-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

695 Northwest Survista Avenue, Corvallis, OR 97330
Satinwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 695 NW Survista Ave. · Avail. Aug 1

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
695 NW Survista Ave. Available 08/01/20 Inviting Single Level Home with RV Parking and Workshop - This corner lot provides a quiet mature neighborhood, minutes from Good Samaritan Hospital and the Corvallis Clinic and one block from the great Wilson Elementary School and famed Wildcat Park. It has an efficient floor plan, large deck, with mature fenced yard that is professionally maintained. Large windows fill the home with lots of natural light fostering a warm atmosphere

- Huge bonus room, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, nice living room
- Spacious garage and backyard shop provide space for all your toys
- Washer and Dryer hookups in garage
- Nice kitchen with dishwasher, food dispoals, and peninsula
- Close to groceries, gas, entertainment
- Fully fenced and private yard with a large deck, concrete patio, RV Pad and mature yard with automatic sprinkler system.
- Managed by Chateau Management (www.yourchateau.com)! You can expect professional management, privacy, comfort, usability, and convenience.

o Terms: Lease through June 2020

o Pet Policy: Pet Free Property

o Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

2019 CHATEAU MANAGEMENT ALL RIGHTS RESERVED, ALL COPYING OF PHOTOGRAPHS OR CONTENT FROM THIS INFORMATION IS PROHIBITED

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3310804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

