Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

695 NW Survista Ave. Available 08/01/20 Inviting Single Level Home with RV Parking and Workshop - This corner lot provides a quiet mature neighborhood, minutes from Good Samaritan Hospital and the Corvallis Clinic and one block from the great Wilson Elementary School and famed Wildcat Park. It has an efficient floor plan, large deck, with mature fenced yard that is professionally maintained. Large windows fill the home with lots of natural light fostering a warm atmosphere



- Huge bonus room, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, nice living room

- Spacious garage and backyard shop provide space for all your toys

- Washer and Dryer hookups in garage

- Nice kitchen with dishwasher, food dispoals, and peninsula

- Close to groceries, gas, entertainment

- Fully fenced and private yard with a large deck, concrete patio, RV Pad and mature yard with automatic sprinkler system.

- Managed by Chateau Management (www.yourchateau.com)! You can expect professional management, privacy, comfort, usability, and convenience.



o Terms: Lease through June 2020



o Pet Policy: Pet Free Property



o Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



