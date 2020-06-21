All apartments in Corvallis
6288 SW Chestnut Drive.
Corvallis, OR
6288 SW Chestnut Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

6288 SW Chestnut Drive

6288 Southwest Chestnut Drive · (541) 918-4040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Corvallis
2 Bedrooms
Luxury Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

6288 Southwest Chestnut Drive, Corvallis, OR 97333

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6288 SW Chestnut Drive · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1924 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully designed 4 bedroom home in Grand Oaks! - This efficient floor plan features the master bedroom suite on the main level, as well as an extra large 4th bedroom/bonus room on the upper level. The home features a "great room" with a gas fireplace, and a kitchen with a gas range & beautiful 12" tile counter tops. There is an abundant and easily accessible storage area over the garage and a covered front porch & rear deck. It has a private alley entrance with 2 parking spots. Do not miss out on this conveniently located, wonderful home! Call us now at 541-918-4040 to schedule a time to see this unit. For more information or to fill out an application, visit our website at: www.principlepm.com

"garage is not accessible to tenants"

This home is part of the Grand Oaks Home Owners Association. This includes access to the HOA facilities (Pool and Gym).

Screening Fee: $50.00 per applicant 18 yrs and over
Co-Signer Fee: $50.00

Pets: Pets are not permitted at this property
This is a No-Smoking Property

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6288 SW Chestnut Drive have any available units?
6288 SW Chestnut Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6288 SW Chestnut Drive have?
Some of 6288 SW Chestnut Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6288 SW Chestnut Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6288 SW Chestnut Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6288 SW Chestnut Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6288 SW Chestnut Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corvallis.
Does 6288 SW Chestnut Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6288 SW Chestnut Drive does offer parking.
Does 6288 SW Chestnut Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6288 SW Chestnut Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6288 SW Chestnut Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6288 SW Chestnut Drive has a pool.
Does 6288 SW Chestnut Drive have accessible units?
No, 6288 SW Chestnut Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6288 SW Chestnut Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6288 SW Chestnut Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

