6288 SW Chestnut Drive.

Amenities
Beautifully designed 4 bedroom home in Grand Oaks! - This efficient floor plan features the master bedroom suite on the main level, as well as an extra large 4th bedroom/bonus room on the upper level. The home features a "great room" with a gas fireplace, and a kitchen with a gas range & beautiful 12" tile counter tops. There is an abundant and easily accessible storage area over the garage and a covered front porch & rear deck. It has a private alley entrance with 2 parking spots. Do not miss out on this conveniently located, wonderful home! Call us now at 541-918-4040 to schedule a time to see this unit. For more information or to fill out an application, visit our website at: www.principlepm.com
"garage is not accessible to tenants"
This home is part of the Grand Oaks Home Owners Association. This includes access to the HOA facilities (Pool and Gym).
Screening Fee: $50.00 per applicant 18 yrs and over
Co-Signer Fee: $50.00
Pets: Pets are not permitted at this property
This is a No-Smoking Property
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5851954)