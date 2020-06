Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

5430 SW Windflower Dr Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse ~ Off 53rd Street - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable)

JL ~ July Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/15/20 – 6/30/21



Fantastic townhouse in popular Southwest Corvallis neighborhood. Come home to this nearly 2,000 square feet of modern elegance. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse encompasses beauty throughout. This home has many wonderful features including a double car garage, gas fireplace and two living rooms sure to please your guests. Enjoy a short walk to Bi-Mart, Safeway and area restaurants. Take advantage of a neighboring bike path running through some peaceful and breathtaking nature areas and parks. Call or come by our office today. This beautiful home is sure to go fast!



All rentals are NON-SMOKING. This rental is NOT Pet Friendly!



(RLNE3996272)