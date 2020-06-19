Amenities

4993 SW Roseberry Street Available 06/26/20 APPLICATIONS PENDING - Applications pending - Lovely 3 Bedroom Home in SW Corvallis - Check out this spacious 3 bedroom, 2-story home, featuring an open kitchen/living area, cozy gas fireplace and a large master suite. Enjoy outdoor living in the private, fully fenced backyard. Washer/dryer hookups, pets considered with owner approval and additional deposit, no smoking. Contact Windermere Willamette Valley Property Management at 541-754-6102 for more information, or visit us at www.WWVPM.com to apply online



