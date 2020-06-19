All apartments in Corvallis
Find more places like 4993 SW Roseberry Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corvallis, OR
/
4993 SW Roseberry Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

4993 SW Roseberry Street

4993 Southwest Roseberry Street · (541) 754-6102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Corvallis
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4993 Southwest Roseberry Street, Corvallis, OR 97333

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4993 SW Roseberry Street · Avail. Jun 26

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1554 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4993 SW Roseberry Street Available 06/26/20 APPLICATIONS PENDING - Applications pending - Lovely 3 Bedroom Home in SW Corvallis - Check out this spacious 3 bedroom, 2-story home, featuring an open kitchen/living area, cozy gas fireplace and a large master suite. Enjoy outdoor living in the private, fully fenced backyard. Washer/dryer hookups, pets considered with owner approval and additional deposit, no smoking. Contact Windermere Willamette Valley Property Management at 541-754-6102 for more information, or visit us at www.WWVPM.com to apply online

(RLNE2795389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4993 SW Roseberry Street have any available units?
4993 SW Roseberry Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
Is 4993 SW Roseberry Street currently offering any rent specials?
4993 SW Roseberry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4993 SW Roseberry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4993 SW Roseberry Street is pet friendly.
Does 4993 SW Roseberry Street offer parking?
No, 4993 SW Roseberry Street does not offer parking.
Does 4993 SW Roseberry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4993 SW Roseberry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4993 SW Roseberry Street have a pool?
No, 4993 SW Roseberry Street does not have a pool.
Does 4993 SW Roseberry Street have accessible units?
No, 4993 SW Roseberry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4993 SW Roseberry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4993 SW Roseberry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4993 SW Roseberry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4993 SW Roseberry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4993 SW Roseberry Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park at 5th
635 NW 5th St
Corvallis, OR 97330
Timberhill Meadows
2600 NW Century Drive
Corvallis, OR 97331
Santana Court
2610 Southwest Western Boulevard
Corvallis, OR 97333
Creekside Apartments
1613 SW 49th St
Corvallis, OR 97333
Conifer Place Apartments
213 NE Conifer Blvd
Corvallis, OR 97330
Arcade
440 Northwest 23rd Street
Corvallis, OR 97330

Similar Pages

Corvallis 2 BedroomsCorvallis Apartments with Parking
Corvallis Dog Friendly ApartmentsCorvallis Luxury Places
Corvallis Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eugene, ORSpringfield, ORSalem, ORMcMinnville, ORFour Corners, OR
Junction City, ORSilverton, ORLincoln City, ORLebanon, ORNewberg, OR
Dallas, ORSweet Home, ORCreswell, ORKeizer, ORAlbany, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northeast Corvallis
Chintimini

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State UniversityUniversity of Oregon
Linfield College-McMinnville Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity