4295 NW Canary Place Available 06/25/20 You will have space in this home. - You will have space in this 2700 Sq ft. 4 bedroom 3 bath home. One bedroom on main floor with full bath. Two upper bedrooms with a full bath. Huge recreation space ,full bedroom and bath downstairs, 947 sq ft finished basement, gas fireplace, two decks. In Hoover School district, close to shopping and bus lines.

This home is available after July 1st, rents for $2495 per month and requires a refundable security deposit. If interested please call our office at 541.248.3993. Application fee is $50 per applicant. Tenants pay all utitlities



