Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

4295 NW Canary Place

4295 Northwest Canary Place · (541) 248-3993
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4295 Northwest Canary Place, Corvallis, OR 97330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4295 NW Canary Place · Avail. Jun 25

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
4295 NW Canary Place Available 06/25/20 You will have space in this home. - You will have space in this 2700 Sq ft. 4 bedroom 3 bath home. One bedroom on main floor with full bath. Two upper bedrooms with a full bath. Huge recreation space ,full bedroom and bath downstairs, 947 sq ft finished basement, gas fireplace, two decks. In Hoover School district, close to shopping and bus lines.
This home is available after July 1st, rents for $2495 per month and requires a refundable security deposit. If interested please call our office at 541.248.3993. Application fee is $50 per applicant. Tenants pay all utitlities

(RLNE4886508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4295 NW Canary Place have any available units?
4295 NW Canary Place has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
Is 4295 NW Canary Place currently offering any rent specials?
4295 NW Canary Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4295 NW Canary Place pet-friendly?
No, 4295 NW Canary Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corvallis.
Does 4295 NW Canary Place offer parking?
No, 4295 NW Canary Place does not offer parking.
Does 4295 NW Canary Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4295 NW Canary Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4295 NW Canary Place have a pool?
No, 4295 NW Canary Place does not have a pool.
Does 4295 NW Canary Place have accessible units?
No, 4295 NW Canary Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4295 NW Canary Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4295 NW Canary Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4295 NW Canary Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4295 NW Canary Place does not have units with air conditioning.
