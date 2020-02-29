All apartments in Corvallis
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

428 NW 9th

428 Northwest 9th Street · (541) 753-3620
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

428 Northwest 9th Street, Corvallis, OR 97330

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 428 NW 9th · Avail. Jul 1

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
428 NW 9th Available 07/01/20 5 Bedroom House ~ Close to Campus - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable)
SL ~ School Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/1/20 6/15/21

Bright 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located within walking distance to the OSU campus, Fred Meyer and Monroe.This great home has updated appliances, washer and dryer hookups, disposal and a large yard. With close proximity to shopping and restaurants this prime location home is a gem you do not want to miss. Call or come by our office today to get more information on how to view this rental!

All rentals are NON-SMOKING. This rental is NOT Pet Friendly!

(RLNE3208507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 NW 9th have any available units?
428 NW 9th has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 428 NW 9th have?
Some of 428 NW 9th's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 NW 9th currently offering any rent specials?
428 NW 9th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 NW 9th pet-friendly?
No, 428 NW 9th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corvallis.
Does 428 NW 9th offer parking?
Yes, 428 NW 9th does offer parking.
Does 428 NW 9th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 428 NW 9th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 NW 9th have a pool?
No, 428 NW 9th does not have a pool.
Does 428 NW 9th have accessible units?
No, 428 NW 9th does not have accessible units.
Does 428 NW 9th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 428 NW 9th has units with dishwashers.
