Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3806 SW West Hills Rd. Available 06/28/20 Brand New Home, Private Bathrooms, Minutes from OSU - New home within walking distance of OSU Campus

5 Bedrooms, Den, and 6 baths

Every bedroom is a suite with its own full private bath!

Granite counter top counter sinks each bathroom

Faux wood floors throughout the whole home with high quality carpeting in each bedroom

Open floor plan from the living room to the kitchen is great for entertaining

Great Kitchen with simulated granite/laminate counters, beautiful/spacious cabinets, two fridges, dishwasher, electric range, and built-in microwave

Laundry room with washer and dryer included

Large Garage insulated against extreme temperatures

Built and managed by Chateau Construction & Management (www.yourchateau.com)! You can expect professional management, privacy, comfort, usability, and convenience.



o Terms: Lease through June 2021

o Pet Policy: Pets considered on a case by case basis

o Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



