3806 SW West Hills Rd. Available 06/28/20 Brand New Home, Private Bathrooms, Minutes from OSU - New home within walking distance of OSU Campus
5 Bedrooms, Den, and 6 baths
Every bedroom is a suite with its own full private bath!
Granite counter top counter sinks each bathroom
Faux wood floors throughout the whole home with high quality carpeting in each bedroom
Open floor plan from the living room to the kitchen is great for entertaining
Great Kitchen with simulated granite/laminate counters, beautiful/spacious cabinets, two fridges, dishwasher, electric range, and built-in microwave
Laundry room with washer and dryer included
Large Garage insulated against extreme temperatures
Built and managed by Chateau Construction & Management (www.yourchateau.com)! You can expect professional management, privacy, comfort, usability, and convenience.
o Terms: Lease through June 2021
o Pet Policy: Pets considered on a case by case basis
o Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
No Pets Allowed
