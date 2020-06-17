All apartments in Corvallis
Find more places like 3806 SW West Hills Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corvallis, OR
/
3806 SW West Hills Rd.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

3806 SW West Hills Rd.

3806 West Hills Road · (541) 752-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Corvallis
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3806 West Hills Road, Corvallis, OR 97333
West Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3806 SW West Hills Rd. · Avail. Jun 28

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 2737 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3806 SW West Hills Rd. Available 06/28/20 Brand New Home, Private Bathrooms, Minutes from OSU - New home within walking distance of OSU Campus
5 Bedrooms, Den, and 6 baths
Every bedroom is a suite with its own full private bath!
Granite counter top counter sinks each bathroom
Faux wood floors throughout the whole home with high quality carpeting in each bedroom
Open floor plan from the living room to the kitchen is great for entertaining
Great Kitchen with simulated granite/laminate counters, beautiful/spacious cabinets, two fridges, dishwasher, electric range, and built-in microwave
Laundry room with washer and dryer included
Large Garage insulated against extreme temperatures
Built and managed by Chateau Construction & Management (www.yourchateau.com)! You can expect professional management, privacy, comfort, usability, and convenience.

o Terms: Lease through June 2021
o Pet Policy: Pets considered on a case by case basis
o Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

2020 CHATEAU MANAGEMENT ALL RIGHTS RESERVED, ALL COPYING OF PHOTOGRAPHS OR CONTENT FROM THIS INFORMATION IS PROHIBITED

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2471678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3806 SW West Hills Rd. have any available units?
3806 SW West Hills Rd. has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3806 SW West Hills Rd. have?
Some of 3806 SW West Hills Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3806 SW West Hills Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3806 SW West Hills Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3806 SW West Hills Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 3806 SW West Hills Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corvallis.
Does 3806 SW West Hills Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 3806 SW West Hills Rd. does offer parking.
Does 3806 SW West Hills Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3806 SW West Hills Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3806 SW West Hills Rd. have a pool?
No, 3806 SW West Hills Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3806 SW West Hills Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3806 SW West Hills Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3806 SW West Hills Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3806 SW West Hills Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3806 SW West Hills Rd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Conifer Place Apartments
213 NE Conifer Blvd
Corvallis, OR 97330
Park at 5th
635 NW 5th St
Corvallis, OR 97330
Santana Court
2610 Southwest Western Boulevard
Corvallis, OR 97333
Timberhill Meadows
2600 NW Century Drive
Corvallis, OR 97331
Creekside Apartments
1613 SW 49th St
Corvallis, OR 97333
Arcade
440 Northwest 23rd Street
Corvallis, OR 97330

Similar Pages

Corvallis 2 BedroomsCorvallis Apartments with Parking
Corvallis Dog Friendly ApartmentsCorvallis Luxury Places
Corvallis Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eugene, ORSpringfield, ORSalem, ORMcMinnville, ORFour Corners, OR
Junction City, ORSilverton, ORLincoln City, ORLebanon, ORNewberg, OR
Dallas, ORSweet Home, ORCreswell, ORKeizer, ORAlbany, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northeast Corvallis
Chintimini

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State UniversityUniversity of Oregon
Linfield College-McMinnville Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity