336 NW 8th St

4-Bedroom house close to campus/downtown - For Lease: Charming older house in central location, walk/bike to campus and downtown Corvallis



-- Spacious backyard

-- Washer/Dryer hookups

-- Garage storage space

-- Off-street parking (driveway)



Available July 1st, one-year lease preferred. No smoking, cat OK.



Available to show June 16th, email for video tour



PLEASE NOTE: This is a quiet residential neighborhood where loud gatherings will not be well received by the neighbors.



No Dogs Allowed



