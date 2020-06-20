All apartments in Corvallis
336 NW 8th St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

336 NW 8th St

336 Northwest 8th Street · (541) 286-4354
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

336 Northwest 8th Street, Corvallis, OR 97330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 336 NW 8th St · Avail. now

$2,320

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
4-Bedroom house close to campus/downtown - For Lease: Charming older house in central location, walk/bike to campus and downtown Corvallis

-- Spacious backyard
-- Washer/Dryer hookups
-- Garage storage space
-- Off-street parking (driveway)

Available July 1st, one-year lease preferred. No smoking, cat OK.

Available to show June 16th, email for video tour

PLEASE NOTE: This is a quiet residential neighborhood where loud gatherings will not be well received by the neighbors.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5803096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 NW 8th St have any available units?
336 NW 8th St has a unit available for $2,320 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
Is 336 NW 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
336 NW 8th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 NW 8th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 336 NW 8th St is pet friendly.
Does 336 NW 8th St offer parking?
Yes, 336 NW 8th St does offer parking.
Does 336 NW 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 NW 8th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 NW 8th St have a pool?
No, 336 NW 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 336 NW 8th St have accessible units?
No, 336 NW 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 336 NW 8th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 336 NW 8th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 336 NW 8th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 336 NW 8th St does not have units with air conditioning.
