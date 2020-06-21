Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

328 NW 10th St Available 07/08/20 Home for rent close to campus - Available in July! - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home with bonus room located close to campus and shopping it has vinyl windows, new exterior doors with gas and electric heat, and off street parking.



No pets, No smoking of any kind.



$50 non-refundable application fee per adult.



Please call during business hours to set up showing, Monday-Friday 9 am to 5 pm closed for lunch 12:30 -1:30 pm.



*Security deposit listed in a minimum, actual security deposit based on application results.



