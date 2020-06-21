All apartments in Corvallis
Find more places like 328 NW 10th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corvallis, OR
/
328 NW 10th St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

328 NW 10th St

328 Northwest 10th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Corvallis
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

328 Northwest 10th Street, Corvallis, OR 97330

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
328 NW 10th St Available 07/08/20 Home for rent close to campus - Available in July! - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home with bonus room located close to campus and shopping it has vinyl windows, new exterior doors with gas and electric heat, and off street parking.

No pets, No smoking of any kind.

$50 non-refundable application fee per adult.

Please call during business hours to set up showing, Monday-Friday 9 am to 5 pm closed for lunch 12:30 -1:30 pm.

*Security deposit listed in a minimum, actual security deposit based on application results.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3402882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 NW 10th St have any available units?
328 NW 10th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corvallis, OR.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
Is 328 NW 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
328 NW 10th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 NW 10th St pet-friendly?
No, 328 NW 10th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corvallis.
Does 328 NW 10th St offer parking?
Yes, 328 NW 10th St does offer parking.
Does 328 NW 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 NW 10th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 NW 10th St have a pool?
No, 328 NW 10th St does not have a pool.
Does 328 NW 10th St have accessible units?
No, 328 NW 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 328 NW 10th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 NW 10th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 328 NW 10th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 328 NW 10th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Santana Court
2610 Southwest Western Boulevard
Corvallis, OR 97333
Park at 5th
635 NW 5th St
Corvallis, OR 97330
Creekside Apartments
1613 SW 49th St
Corvallis, OR 97333
Timberhill Meadows
2600 NW Century Drive
Corvallis, OR 97331
Arcade
440 Northwest 23rd Street
Corvallis, OR 97330
Conifer Place Apartments
213 NE Conifer Blvd
Corvallis, OR 97330

Similar Pages

Corvallis 2 BedroomsCorvallis Apartments with Parking
Corvallis Dog Friendly ApartmentsCorvallis Luxury Places
Corvallis Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eugene, ORSpringfield, ORSalem, ORMcMinnville, ORFour Corners, OR
Junction City, ORSilverton, ORLincoln City, ORLebanon, ORNewberg, OR
Dallas, ORSweet Home, ORCreswell, ORKeizer, ORAlbany, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northeast Corvallis
Chintimini

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State UniversityUniversity of Oregon
Linfield College-McMinnville Campus