2991 NW Shooting Star

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking garage tennis court

Available Now~ 4 bedroom ~ 2.5 bath townhouse in Timberhill. - Available Now: 4 bedroom ~ 2.5 bath Townhouse for $2395 per month. If you're looking for a beautiful town house in a highly desired area that is just minutes to shopping, Good Samaritan Hospital and main roads-- making it convenient to everything-- then you'll want to check this home out! This is a very nice 4 bed/2.5 bath town house, the living room, with gas fireplace, and flows openly into the kitchen. There is a large master suite with walk-in closet and en suite bathroom. Additionally, there is an attached 440 sq ft single-car garage, forced air heating, with carpet, & vinyl flooring throughout. This home is also located close to a very nice park. Quiet neighborhood.



Laminate flooring on main and upstairs -Bright open layout --High quality appliances including dishwasher, microwave, and stove - granite countertops and bar -Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet -Laundry room upstairs with -Central A/C -Attached 1 car garage - -Close to Timberhill Athletic Club, tennis courts, shopping, coffee shops, restaurants, and medical offices. Tenant pays for utilities (Trash, water sewer, electricity, gas). No Pet and No Smoking. Base deposit $2595.00.



No Pets Allowed



