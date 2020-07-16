All apartments in Corvallis
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

2991 NW Shooting Star

2991 Northwest Shooting Star Drive · (541) 754-0928
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2991 Northwest Shooting Star Drive, Corvallis, OR 97330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2991 NW Shooting Star · Avail. now

$2,395

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1822 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
Available Now~ 4 bedroom ~ 2.5 bath townhouse in Timberhill. - Available Now: 4 bedroom ~ 2.5 bath Townhouse for $2395 per month. If you're looking for a beautiful town house in a highly desired area that is just minutes to shopping, Good Samaritan Hospital and main roads-- making it convenient to everything-- then you'll want to check this home out! This is a very nice 4 bed/2.5 bath town house, the living room, with gas fireplace, and flows openly into the kitchen. There is a large master suite with walk-in closet and en suite bathroom. Additionally, there is an attached 440 sq ft single-car garage, forced air heating, with carpet, & vinyl flooring throughout. This home is also located close to a very nice park. Quiet neighborhood.

Laminate flooring on main and upstairs -Bright open layout --High quality appliances including dishwasher, microwave, and stove - granite countertops and bar -Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet -Laundry room upstairs with -Central A/C -Attached 1 car garage - -Close to Timberhill Athletic Club, tennis courts, shopping, coffee shops, restaurants, and medical offices. Tenant pays for utilities (Trash, water sewer, electricity, gas). No Pet and No Smoking. Base deposit $2595.00.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5857943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2991 NW Shooting Star have any available units?
2991 NW Shooting Star has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2991 NW Shooting Star have?
Some of 2991 NW Shooting Star's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2991 NW Shooting Star currently offering any rent specials?
2991 NW Shooting Star is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2991 NW Shooting Star pet-friendly?
No, 2991 NW Shooting Star is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corvallis.
Does 2991 NW Shooting Star offer parking?
Yes, 2991 NW Shooting Star offers parking.
Does 2991 NW Shooting Star have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2991 NW Shooting Star does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2991 NW Shooting Star have a pool?
No, 2991 NW Shooting Star does not have a pool.
Does 2991 NW Shooting Star have accessible units?
No, 2991 NW Shooting Star does not have accessible units.
Does 2991 NW Shooting Star have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2991 NW Shooting Star has units with dishwashers.
