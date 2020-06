Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher w/d hookup Property Amenities

2840 SW Morris Ave Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom House ~ Close to Reser Stadium - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable)

JL ~ July Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/15/20 – 6/30/21



You’ll love this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in a prime location within walking distance to Reser Stadium and the entire OSU campus. Everything you'll need with a good sized yard perfect for summer gatherings with family and friends. Practical amenities like washer and dryer hookups makes living easier. Enjoy all this home has to offer with free public transportation close by. Call or come by our office today to get more information on how to view this rental!



All rentals are NON-SMOKING. This rental is NOT Pet Friendly!



