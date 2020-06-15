All apartments in Corvallis
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2415 NW 12th

2415 Northwest 12th Street · (541) 754-6102
Location

2415 Northwest 12th Street, Corvallis, OR 97330

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2415 NW 12th · Avail. Jul 10

$2,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Amenities

2415 NW 12th Available 07/10/20 Desirable Single Level Home in NW Corvallis - This four bedroom, two bath home is centrally located in NW Corvallis close to shopping, schools, parks and the hospital. The darling living room features a cozy pellet stove for those chilly, rainy Corvallis nights. The dining, living room and kitchen separate the master bedroom and bathroom from the other three bedroom providing privacy in this single story home. The additional three bedrooms have ample closet space. A separate laundry room includes a washer and dryer for your convenience. The spacious backyard is a rarity and is fully fenced with a small shed and patio. No smoking, pets considered with owner approval and additional deposit, utilities are tenant paid. Contact Windermere Willamette Valley Property Management at 541-754-6102 for more information or to schedule a viewing, or visit us online at www.WWVPM.com to apply online.

(RLNE4787336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2415 NW 12th have any available units?
2415 NW 12th has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2415 NW 12th have?
Some of 2415 NW 12th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2415 NW 12th currently offering any rent specials?
2415 NW 12th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 NW 12th pet-friendly?
Yes, 2415 NW 12th is pet friendly.
Does 2415 NW 12th offer parking?
No, 2415 NW 12th does not offer parking.
Does 2415 NW 12th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2415 NW 12th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 NW 12th have a pool?
No, 2415 NW 12th does not have a pool.
Does 2415 NW 12th have accessible units?
No, 2415 NW 12th does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 NW 12th have units with dishwashers?
No, 2415 NW 12th does not have units with dishwashers.
