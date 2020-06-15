Amenities

2415 NW 12th Available 07/10/20 Desirable Single Level Home in NW Corvallis - This four bedroom, two bath home is centrally located in NW Corvallis close to shopping, schools, parks and the hospital. The darling living room features a cozy pellet stove for those chilly, rainy Corvallis nights. The dining, living room and kitchen separate the master bedroom and bathroom from the other three bedroom providing privacy in this single story home. The additional three bedrooms have ample closet space. A separate laundry room includes a washer and dryer for your convenience. The spacious backyard is a rarity and is fully fenced with a small shed and patio. No smoking, pets considered with owner approval and additional deposit, utilities are tenant paid. Contact Windermere Willamette Valley Property Management at 541-754-6102 for more information or to schedule a viewing, or visit us online at www.WWVPM.com to apply online.



