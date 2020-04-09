All apartments in Corvallis
1925 NW Grant Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1925 NW Grant Ave

1925 Northwest Grant Avenue · (541) 753-3620
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1925 Northwest Grant Avenue, Corvallis, OR 97330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1925 NW Grant Ave · Avail. Jul 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 1 Bath · 2193 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
coffee bar
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
1925 NW Grant Ave Available 07/01/20 5 Bedroom House ~ Close to Campus ~ Cat Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable)
PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs.
PET RENT: $25 per month per pet
SL ~ School Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/1/20 6/15/21

Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom house located within biking distance to the OSU campus, Fred Meyer, restaurants and shopping! This home has washer and dryer hookups, a garage, and landscaping is provided for you to enjoy the yard in the summer months. You will not be disappointed with large bedrooms, hardwood floors and spacious living space. Mittens is welcome to join you at this Cat Friendly property. Call or come by our office today to get more information on how to view this rental!

All rentals are NON-SMOKING. This rental is CAT Friendly!

(RLNE2204681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 NW Grant Ave have any available units?
1925 NW Grant Ave has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1925 NW Grant Ave have?
Some of 1925 NW Grant Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 NW Grant Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1925 NW Grant Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 NW Grant Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1925 NW Grant Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corvallis.
Does 1925 NW Grant Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1925 NW Grant Ave does offer parking.
Does 1925 NW Grant Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1925 NW Grant Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 NW Grant Ave have a pool?
No, 1925 NW Grant Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1925 NW Grant Ave have accessible units?
No, 1925 NW Grant Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 NW Grant Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1925 NW Grant Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
