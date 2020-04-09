Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage coffee bar extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

1925 NW Grant Ave Available 07/01/20 5 Bedroom House ~ Close to Campus ~ Cat Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable)

PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs.

PET RENT: $25 per month per pet

SL ~ School Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/1/20 6/15/21



Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom house located within biking distance to the OSU campus, Fred Meyer, restaurants and shopping! This home has washer and dryer hookups, a garage, and landscaping is provided for you to enjoy the yard in the summer months. You will not be disappointed with large bedrooms, hardwood floors and spacious living space. Mittens is welcome to join you at this Cat Friendly property. Call or come by our office today to get more information on how to view this rental!



All rentals are NON-SMOKING. This rental is CAT Friendly!



(RLNE2204681)