Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1710 NW Woodland Dr.

1710 Northwest Woodland Drive · (541) 754-0928
Location

1710 Northwest Woodland Drive, Corvallis, OR 97330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1710 NW Woodland Dr. · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1212 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4 bedroom ~ 1.5 bathroom House Located in Northwest Corvallis! - Available Now! 4 bedroom 1.5 bathroom corner lot home. Fully updated kitchen with new appliances. New laminate flooring installed in kitchen, living room and hallway. This home comes with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, fireplace and washer / dryer hook ups. Two new ductless heat pumps with AC installed just over a year ago. Yard care included with room to garden.

Rent is $1895 with a base security deposit of $2095.00 ~ deposit depends on rental and credit history. No Pet and No Smoking. $50.00 application fee per person over age of 18 years.

Contact Elite Property Management at 541-754-0928 if you have any questions or would like to schedule an appointment to view the inside of the home.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1878327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 NW Woodland Dr. have any available units?
1710 NW Woodland Dr. has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 NW Woodland Dr. have?
Some of 1710 NW Woodland Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 NW Woodland Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1710 NW Woodland Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 NW Woodland Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1710 NW Woodland Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corvallis.
Does 1710 NW Woodland Dr. offer parking?
No, 1710 NW Woodland Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1710 NW Woodland Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 NW Woodland Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 NW Woodland Dr. have a pool?
No, 1710 NW Woodland Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1710 NW Woodland Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1710 NW Woodland Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 NW Woodland Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 NW Woodland Dr. has units with dishwashers.
