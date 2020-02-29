1710 NW Woodland Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

4 bedroom ~ 1.5 bathroom House Located in Northwest Corvallis! - Available Now! 4 bedroom 1.5 bathroom corner lot home. Fully updated kitchen with new appliances. New laminate flooring installed in kitchen, living room and hallway. This home comes with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, fireplace and washer / dryer hook ups. Two new ductless heat pumps with AC installed just over a year ago. Yard care included with room to garden.



Rent is $1895 with a base security deposit of $2095.00 ~ deposit depends on rental and credit history. No Pet and No Smoking. $50.00 application fee per person over age of 18 years.



Contact Elite Property Management at 541-754-0928 if you have any questions or would like to schedule an appointment to view the inside of the home.



No Pets Allowed



