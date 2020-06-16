Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1515 NW 23rd Available 07/17/20 Spacious Home in a Fantastic Location! - This gorgeous home includes 4 large bedrooms plus a bonus room that could be used as an office, den or a 5th bedroom! Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, very near great parks, schools, shopping and OSU. Live in comfort with roomy living spaces and ample storage space. Fully equipped kitchen includes all appliances for tenant use. Enjoy outdoor living without the work in the large, flat backyard featuring fruit trees with landscaping service included. No more trips to the laundromat - washer/dryer included for tenant use! No smoking, small pets considered with owner approval and additional deposit. Contact Windermere Willamette Valley Property Management at 541-754-6102 for more information or visit us at www.wwvpm.com to apply online!



