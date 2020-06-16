All apartments in Corvallis
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1515 NW 23rd

1515 Northwest 23rd Street · (541) 754-6102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1515 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR 97330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1515 NW 23rd · Avail. Jul 17

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1814 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1515 NW 23rd Available 07/17/20 Spacious Home in a Fantastic Location! - This gorgeous home includes 4 large bedrooms plus a bonus room that could be used as an office, den or a 5th bedroom! Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, very near great parks, schools, shopping and OSU. Live in comfort with roomy living spaces and ample storage space. Fully equipped kitchen includes all appliances for tenant use. Enjoy outdoor living without the work in the large, flat backyard featuring fruit trees with landscaping service included. No more trips to the laundromat - washer/dryer included for tenant use! No smoking, small pets considered with owner approval and additional deposit. Contact Windermere Willamette Valley Property Management at 541-754-6102 for more information or visit us at www.wwvpm.com to apply online!

(RLNE4890804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 NW 23rd have any available units?
1515 NW 23rd has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
Is 1515 NW 23rd currently offering any rent specials?
1515 NW 23rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 NW 23rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 NW 23rd is pet friendly.
Does 1515 NW 23rd offer parking?
No, 1515 NW 23rd does not offer parking.
Does 1515 NW 23rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1515 NW 23rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 NW 23rd have a pool?
No, 1515 NW 23rd does not have a pool.
Does 1515 NW 23rd have accessible units?
No, 1515 NW 23rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 NW 23rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 NW 23rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1515 NW 23rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1515 NW 23rd does not have units with air conditioning.
