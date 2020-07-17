1510 NW Terracegreen PL

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex -

Ask about Summer Rent Special!



Single level 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex close to shopping.

Fireplace, fenced yard and garage. New carpet, vinyl and paint throughout.



Rent: $1295

Security Deposit: $1500

Application Fee: $45 per applicant



Available: 06/29/2020



*Please note available date is approximate, unit may be ready sooner or later than estimated.



This is a No Smoker/No Smoking Property



To view this unit please visit our office. Please bring photo ID.



Kampfer Enterprises, Inc.

578 NW Van Buren Ave

Corvallis, OR 97330

541-750-7952



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5799206)