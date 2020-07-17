All apartments in Corvallis
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

1510 NW Terracegreen PL

1510 Northwest Terracegreen Place · No Longer Available
Location

1510 Northwest Terracegreen Place, Corvallis, OR 97330

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex -
Ask about Summer Rent Special!

Single level 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex close to shopping.
Fireplace, fenced yard and garage. New carpet, vinyl and paint throughout.

Rent: $1295
Security Deposit: $1500
Application Fee: $45 per applicant

Available: 06/29/2020

*Please note available date is approximate, unit may be ready sooner or later than estimated.

This is a No Smoker/No Smoking Property

To view this unit please visit our office. Please bring photo ID.

Kampfer Enterprises, Inc.
578 NW Van Buren Ave
Corvallis, OR 97330
541-750-7952

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5799206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 NW Terracegreen PL have any available units?
1510 NW Terracegreen PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corvallis, OR.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 NW Terracegreen PL have?
Some of 1510 NW Terracegreen PL's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 NW Terracegreen PL currently offering any rent specials?
1510 NW Terracegreen PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 NW Terracegreen PL pet-friendly?
No, 1510 NW Terracegreen PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corvallis.
Does 1510 NW Terracegreen PL offer parking?
Yes, 1510 NW Terracegreen PL offers parking.
Does 1510 NW Terracegreen PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 NW Terracegreen PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 NW Terracegreen PL have a pool?
No, 1510 NW Terracegreen PL does not have a pool.
Does 1510 NW Terracegreen PL have accessible units?
No, 1510 NW Terracegreen PL does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 NW Terracegreen PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 NW Terracegreen PL does not have units with dishwashers.
