Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

1381 NW Dream Pl. Available 08/01/20 August Move In 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 4 Bathroom - *** Apply on our Website at: http://www.yourchateau.com/ ***



• New home near Fred Meyer Shopping Center and within walking distance of OSU Campus

• 5 huge Bedrooms, Den, and 4 baths

• One bedroom is a master suite with its own full private bath, other bedrooms share a full bathroom double sink vanities

• Granite counter top vanities in each bathroom

• Faux wood floors throughout the whole home with high quality carpeting in each bedroom

• Open floor plan from the living room to the kitchen is great for entertaining

• Great Kitchen with simulated granite/laminate counters, beautiful/spacious cabinets, two fridges, dishwasher, electric range, and built-in microwave

• Laundry room with washer and dryer included

• Large Garage insulated against extreme temperatures

• Locally and professionally managed by Chateau Management (www.yourchateau.com)! You can expect professional management, privacy, comfort, usability, and convenience.



o Security Deposit Base: $3600

o Terms: Lease through June/July 2020

o Utilities: Not Included

o Pet Policy: Pets considered on a case by case basis

o Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



© 2002 CHATEAU MANAGEMENT ALL RIGHTS RESERVED, ALL COPYING OF PHOTOGRAPHS OR CONTENT FROM THIS INFORMATION IS PROHIBITED



(RLNE1876655)