Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

1381 NW Dream Pl.

1381 Northwest Dream Place · (541) 752-4000
Location

1381 Northwest Dream Place, Corvallis, OR 97330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1381 NW Dream Pl. · Avail. Aug 1

$3,400

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2316 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1381 NW Dream Pl. Available 08/01/20 August Move In 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 4 Bathroom - *** Apply on our Website at: http://www.yourchateau.com/ ***

• New home near Fred Meyer Shopping Center and within walking distance of OSU Campus
• 5 huge Bedrooms, Den, and 4 baths
• One bedroom is a master suite with its own full private bath, other bedrooms share a full bathroom double sink vanities
• Granite counter top vanities in each bathroom
• Faux wood floors throughout the whole home with high quality carpeting in each bedroom
• Open floor plan from the living room to the kitchen is great for entertaining
• Great Kitchen with simulated granite/laminate counters, beautiful/spacious cabinets, two fridges, dishwasher, electric range, and built-in microwave
• Laundry room with washer and dryer included
• Large Garage insulated against extreme temperatures
• Locally and professionally managed by Chateau Management (www.yourchateau.com)! You can expect professional management, privacy, comfort, usability, and convenience.

o Security Deposit Base: $3600
o Terms: Lease through June/July 2020
o Utilities: Not Included
o Pet Policy: Pets considered on a case by case basis
o Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

© 2002 CHATEAU MANAGEMENT ALL RIGHTS RESERVED, ALL COPYING OF PHOTOGRAPHS OR CONTENT FROM THIS INFORMATION IS PROHIBITED

(RLNE1876655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1381 NW Dream Pl. have any available units?
1381 NW Dream Pl. has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1381 NW Dream Pl. have?
Some of 1381 NW Dream Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1381 NW Dream Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
1381 NW Dream Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1381 NW Dream Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 1381 NW Dream Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corvallis.
Does 1381 NW Dream Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 1381 NW Dream Pl. offers parking.
Does 1381 NW Dream Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1381 NW Dream Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1381 NW Dream Pl. have a pool?
No, 1381 NW Dream Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 1381 NW Dream Pl. have accessible units?
No, 1381 NW Dream Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 1381 NW Dream Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1381 NW Dream Pl. has units with dishwashers.
