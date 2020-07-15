Amenities
1381 NW Dream Pl. Available 08/01/20 August Move In 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 4 Bathroom - *** Apply on our Website at: http://www.yourchateau.com/ ***
• New home near Fred Meyer Shopping Center and within walking distance of OSU Campus
• 5 huge Bedrooms, Den, and 4 baths
• One bedroom is a master suite with its own full private bath, other bedrooms share a full bathroom double sink vanities
• Granite counter top vanities in each bathroom
• Faux wood floors throughout the whole home with high quality carpeting in each bedroom
• Open floor plan from the living room to the kitchen is great for entertaining
• Great Kitchen with simulated granite/laminate counters, beautiful/spacious cabinets, two fridges, dishwasher, electric range, and built-in microwave
• Laundry room with washer and dryer included
• Large Garage insulated against extreme temperatures
• Locally and professionally managed by Chateau Management (www.yourchateau.com)! You can expect professional management, privacy, comfort, usability, and convenience.
o Security Deposit Base: $3600
o Terms: Lease through June/July 2020
o Utilities: Not Included
o Pet Policy: Pets considered on a case by case basis
o Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
