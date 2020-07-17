All apartments in Corvallis
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

1046 NW 26th St.

1046 Northwest 26th Street · (541) 753-3620 ext. 212
Location

1046 Northwest 26th Street, Corvallis, OR 97330
Chintimini

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1046 NW 26th St. · Avail. Aug 1

$2,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
1046 NW 26th St. Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom House ~ Close to Campus ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable)
PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs.
PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.
PET RENT: $25 per month per pet

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is conveniently located to campus, shopping, and coffee shops in the area. Relax in the spacious yard or cool off inside with air conditioning. Cooking is a breeze with an electric stove, microwave, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Washer and dryer hookups are located in the utility room. This home is pet friendly so don't forget Fido or Mittens. Don’t hesitate, this property won’t last long, call today!

All rentals are NON-SMOKING. This rental is PET Friendly!

(RLNE5870085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1046 NW 26th St. have any available units?
1046 NW 26th St. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1046 NW 26th St. have?
Some of 1046 NW 26th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1046 NW 26th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1046 NW 26th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1046 NW 26th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1046 NW 26th St. is pet friendly.
Does 1046 NW 26th St. offer parking?
Yes, 1046 NW 26th St. offers parking.
Does 1046 NW 26th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1046 NW 26th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1046 NW 26th St. have a pool?
No, 1046 NW 26th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1046 NW 26th St. have accessible units?
No, 1046 NW 26th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1046 NW 26th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1046 NW 26th St. has units with dishwashers.

