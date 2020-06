Amenities

1011 NW 29th Street Available 07/10/20 Charming 2 Bedroom duplex in a Great Location! - This darling home has so much to offer! Roomy bedrooms, large living spaces and a convenient kitchen with plenty of cabinet space await in this adorable mid century home. Featuring lots of built-ins and closet space plus an attached garage for extra storage. Cute covered back porch overlooks the large yard. Washer/dryer included for tenant use. No smoking, indoor pets considered with owner approval and additional deposit. Contact Windermere Willamette Valley Property Management at 541-754-6102 for more information or to schedule a viewing, or visit us at www.WWVPM.com to apply online!



