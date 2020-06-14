Apartment List
173 Apartments for rent in Cedar Mill, OR with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cedar Mill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
1530 NW 133rd Ave.
1530 Northwest 133rd Avenue, Cedar Mill, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1872 sqft
Cedar Mill Split Level with ALL the Amenities, Fixed term lease through Jan. 3rd 2021 - This stunning split level 4 bedroom home is situated in a serene neighborhood but offers convenient access to Cornell Rd and HWY 26.
Results within 1 mile of Cedar Mill
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
6 Units Available
Cedar Hills
11700 Southwest Butner Road, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,231
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1100 sqft
A renovated, 1970s-style building with open floor plans and community-inspired spaces. This modern community spans a five-acre property. On-site pool, terrace, and large community building. Spacious interiors with large, private balconies.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
9 Units Available
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,410
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1140 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
4 Units Available
Sofi at Cedar Mill
11785 NW Timberview Ln, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,389
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a quiet wooded neighborhood convenient to Timberland Town Center. Also close to Forest Park's biking and hiking trails. Open, light-filled apartments with upscale amenities such as chef-inspired kitchens and private decks or patios.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
14535 NW Weible Way
14535 Northwest Weible Way, Washington County, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
2883 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home Located Near Nike ~ Intel ~ Columbia - 14535 NW Weible Way Beaverton, OR 97006 ~Available for Rent beginning May 1st, 2020~ This beautiful custom home features 5 bedrooms and 2.
Results within 5 miles of Cedar Mill
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
14 Units Available
206 Apartments
2451 NW 206th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,299
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,226
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
983 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of the city. Resort-style amenities include a large pool and sundeck. Free bike storage. Each apartment features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Nob Hill
7 Units Available
The George Besaw
2323 Northwest Savier Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,296
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,091
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,303
851 sqft
Old World charm meets contemporary-boutique in one of Portland's most revered and historic neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
17 Units Available
81 Fifty at West Hills
8150 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,295
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
889 sqft
Walking distance to Oregon College of Art and Craft and Regency Park. Upgraded units feature newly refinished kitchens, designer cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Nob Hill
10 Units Available
Savier Street Flats
2270 NW Savier St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,405
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,414
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Wallace Park and Route 30. Large and modern apartments with open-plan kitchen, modern appliances, garbage disposal, and patio/balcony. Community offers a courtyard, dog grooming facilities, a pool, and a guest suite.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
13 Units Available
North Bethany Ridge
15921 NW Brugger Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,389
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1341 sqft
These gorgeous Tudor-style apartments are situated in a highly coveted location. Onsite maintenance and optional carports and garages make this property unusually well-appointed in Portland.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
Goose Hollow
5 Units Available
Tanner Flats
2004 SW Jefferson St, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,385
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tanner Flats in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Nob Hill
8 Units Available
The Thornton
1953 Northwest Overton Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,140
384 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Central Beaverton
9 Units Available
Courtyard at Cedar Hills
13643 SW Electric St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,273
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the good life at Courtyard at Cedar Hills. Our pet-friendly community features one, two, and three bedroom apartments that include on-site 24 hour laundry and enormous living spaces.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
26 Units Available
Victory Flats at Elmonica Station
1345 SW 172nd Terrace, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,315
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1253 sqft
New one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with kitchen island, pendant lights, hardwood floors and carpeting, and in-unit laundry. Dog park, 24-hour gym, bike storage and clubhouse. Heated pool. Internet cafe and business center on-site.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
4 Units Available
Springville Oaks
16320 NW Canton St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,399
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community located close to downtown area, with such apartment amenities as stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Residences have access to a clubhouse and parking garages.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
9 Units Available
The Terraces
19000 NE Evergreen Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,236
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1120 sqft
Located in the heart of Tanasbourne, these apartments offer amenities such as hardwood floors, fireplaces and a 24-hour gym. Within walking distance of trendy shopping areas, offering a hot tub, sauna, pool and more.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
Nob Hill
8 Units Available
Uptown NW Collection
2240 NW Lovejoy St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,429
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1107 sqft
Gracing the heart of the stylish Northwest district, The Franklin Ide is an elegant, stylish and very comfortable collection of 92 apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
4 Units Available
Westview Heights
18301 NW Chemeketa Ln, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,939
1573 sqft
Minutes from College Rock Creek. Luxury community with maple wood flooring, private entrances and gourmet kitchens. This pet-friendly location also features a large pool, a 24-hour gym and a courtyard. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
16 Units Available
Lionsgate South
2470 NW Inverness Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,440
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1577 sqft
Bright apartments with eat-in kitchen and private fireplace. Stainless steel appliances. Short walk to Evergreen Park and easy access to downtown Portland. Luxury complex with trash valet and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:37pm
Central Beaverton
11 Units Available
Willow Grove
11981 SW Center St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,528
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with a pool, 24-hour fitness center and private decks. On-site hydrotherapy spa. Spacious units with a wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets, and full-size washers and dryers in each home.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Raleigh Hills
14 Units Available
Montclair Terrace
4835 SW Oleson Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,295
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1200 sqft
Apartments feature custom finishes and ceiling fans. Lots of community features, including a pool, sauna, and laundry center. Enjoy a show at nearby Alpenrose Opera House. Near SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Nob Hill
5 Units Available
The Celine
2330 Northwest Raleigh Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,520
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1053 sqft
The Celine is a brand new 4 story community sitting on the corner of NW Raleigh and trendy NW 23rd. Apartments homes feature extra large floor plans, 10 foot ceilings and oversize windows.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
6 Units Available
The Colonnade
20311 NW Colonnade Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,409
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped apartment community near Rock Creek Trail. Property offers all-inclusive resort-style amenities, including a luxury clubhouse, year-round spa and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature ceramic-tiled front entries, gourmet kitchens and direct-access garages.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Triple Creek
Contact for Availability
Birch Pointe
17520 NW Cornell Rd, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,134
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,252
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
975 sqft
Within walking distance to Tanasbourne Town Center. Also convenient to Highway 26. Select apartments offer patios or balconies with wetland views. Racquetball court, fitness center, and 35-foot swimming pool on the premises.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Cedar Mill, OR

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cedar Mill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

