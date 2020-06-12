/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:31 PM
135 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cedar Mill, OR
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
11858 NW Maple Hill Lane
11858 Northwest Maple Hill Lane, Cedar Mill, OR
11858 NW Maple Hill Lane Available 07/20/20 Bonny Slope Cedar Mills Home- 5 Bdrm, 3.5 baths, 3420 sq. ft. - This Cedar Mill home has the Location, with an amazing three level floor plan. level backyard.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
11950 NW Thompson Rd
11950 Northwest Thompson Road, Cedar Mill, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
3000 sqft
Lovely Home In High Demand NW Portland Area. - Available now. Lovely home in a high demand NW Portland Area. Being located in a high tech area with Nikes world headquarters nearby, its not only minutes away from work, but everything else as well.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street
11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street, Cedar Mill, OR
**Price Reduced**. Remodeled home. Close to bus line, off Cornell Road at NW 119th Ave. Near Nike inc. and St Vincent Hospital. Easy to commute. 5 mins to shopping centers, grocery stores and church. House has 4 bedrooms, 1 den, 2.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
1530 NW 133rd Ave.
1530 Northwest 133rd Avenue, Cedar Mill, OR
Cedar Mill Split Level with ALL the Amenities, Fixed term lease through Jan. 3rd 2021 - This stunning split level 4 bedroom home is situated in a serene neighborhood but offers convenient access to Cornell Rd and HWY 26.
Results within 1 mile of Cedar Mill
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
10 Units Available
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1140 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
44 Units Available
Deveraux Glen
10600 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,931
1368 sqft
Gorgeous, pet-friendly complex close to Sunset Highway. Concierge, yoga classes, clubhouse, and hot tub on site. Pets allowed. In-unit laundry. Right next to Merritt Orchard Park.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
4654 NW Dresden Pl
4654 Northwest Dresden Place, Bethany, OR
4654 NW Dresden Pl Available 06/24/20 Fantastic Bauer Highlands home 4 car Tandum garage! Excellent schools! - Small pet under 30 pounds possible! Bauer Highlands - Pristine! - Gorgeous, Well sought floorplan in Bauer Highlands.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
13871 NW Hogan St
13871 Northwest Hogan Street, Bethany, OR
Rent to Own this home located near Nike, Columbia Sportswear, Intel, Findley Elementary, Stoller Middle School and Sunset High School. House has four bedrooms plus an office den to make five.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
12451 NW Millford St
12451 Northwest Millford Street, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2464 sqft
12451 NW Millford St Available 06/30/20 2018 Gorgeous NW Portland Home! - Bonny Slope NW Portland Area Beautiful newer construction with 3 bedrooms 2.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
14890 SW Linda Ct
14890 Southwest Linda Court, Washington County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1620 sqft
Impeccably Maintained 3 Bed House w/Quality Updates in Established Beaverton Neighborhood! - This gorgeous home is in fantastic condition with lots of hi-efficiency upgrades, all within minutes to Nike! Features Include: - Rich laminated floors
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
11074 Southwest Washington Street
11074 Southwest Washington Street, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1967 sqft
Well maintained, move in ready Peterkort Village home featuring a kitchen with stainless steel/gas appliances & pantry and a large master suite with walk in closet & balcony.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
14535 NW Weible Way
14535 Northwest Weible Way, Washington County, OR
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home Located Near Nike ~ Intel ~ Columbia - 14535 NW Weible Way Beaverton, OR 97006 ~Available for Rent beginning May 1st, 2020~ This beautiful custom home features 5 bedrooms and 2.
Results within 5 miles of Cedar Mill
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 07:00pm
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
7 Units Available
Baseline Woods
545 SW 201st Ave, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1140 sqft
A laidback community within a short drive of the Texas State University area. On the bus route. Full kitchens and washers and dryers in each unit. On-site pool, fitness center, and free tanning provided.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:42pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
11 Units Available
Jasper Square
15195 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,396
1267 sqft
Tranquil, park-like setting near top employers such as Nike and Intel. Hydrotherapy spa, pool and lots of outdoor space. Fitness center provided. Trails nearby for running and biking. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:37pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
28 Units Available
Golf Creek Apartments
1807 SW Golf Creek Dr, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,971
1333 sqft
Just minutes from the Oregon Zoo and St. Vincent Hospital. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with contemporary stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
6 Units Available
Westview Heights
18301 NW Chemeketa Ln, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,939
1573 sqft
Minutes from College Rock Creek. Luxury community with maple wood flooring, private entrances and gourmet kitchens. This pet-friendly location also features a large pool, a 24-hour gym and a courtyard. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
16 Units Available
Thorncroft Farms
2120 NW Thorncroft Dr, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,983
1412 sqft
Community provides easy access to Highway 26 and NW 185th Ave. Apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Enjoy the heated outdoor pool and spa, fitness center and grassy areas.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
27 Units Available
Victory Flats at Elmonica Station
1345 SW 172nd Terrace, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1253 sqft
New one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with kitchen island, pendant lights, hardwood floors and carpeting, and in-unit laundry. Dog park, 24-hour gym, bike storage and clubhouse. Heated pool. Internet cafe and business center on-site.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Montavilla
39 Units Available
Amberglen West
1101 NE 89th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1345 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available near Berrydale Park and Clark Elementary School, in very walkable neighborhood. All apartments have in-unit laundry, giant walk-in closets and charming patio or balcony views. Carport parking.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
14 Units Available
North Bethany Ridge
15921 NW Brugger Rd, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1341 sqft
These gorgeous Tudor-style apartments are situated in a highly coveted location. Onsite maintenance and optional carports and garages make this property unusually well-appointed in Portland.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Triple Creek
Contact for Availability
Birch Pointe
17520 NW Cornell Rd, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1205 sqft
Within walking distance to Tanasbourne Town Center. Also convenient to Highway 26. Select apartments offer patios or balconies with wetland views. Racquetball court, fitness center, and 35-foot swimming pool on the premises.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
16 Units Available
Lionsgate South
2470 NW Inverness Dr, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1577 sqft
Bright apartments with eat-in kitchen and private fireplace. Stainless steel appliances. Short walk to Evergreen Park and easy access to downtown Portland. Luxury complex with trash valet and garage parking.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:16pm
Central Beaverton
12 Units Available
Willow Grove
11981 SW Center St, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1180 sqft
Modern community with a pool, 24-hour fitness center and private decks. On-site hydrotherapy spa. Spacious units with a wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets, and full-size washers and dryers in each home.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West Beaverton
10 Units Available
Cedar Crest
4800 SW Mueller Dr, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1150 sqft
A real home is a place where you have both what you need and what you desire at your fingertips. This is precisely what Cedar Crest Apartments embodies, in the form of a community that’s all about you.
Similar Pages
Cedar Mill 3 BedroomsCedar Mill Accessible ApartmentsCedar Mill Apartments with BalconyCedar Mill Apartments with Garage
Cedar Mill Apartments with GymCedar Mill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCedar Mill Apartments with ParkingCedar Mill Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OR
Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, OR