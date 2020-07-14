11103 NW Leahy Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Cedar Mill - 2 Master Suite +bonus Room - APPLY NOW! https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/4AH01

Pay Screening Fee: http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee

Have a pet? https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE



County: Washington

Lease Terms: One year

Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): Now

Heat: Gas

No Utilities included in rent

Year Built: 2005

Levels: Two level - 2 bedrooms upstairs, bonus room downstairs

Amenities: Landscaped yard, Back patio, gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances, 2 master suites with walk in closets, hardwood floors sprinkler system

Garage: Double with opener

Fenced Backyard

Vehicle Restrictions: RV or boat parking not permitted

Schools: Cedar Mill, Cedar Park, Sunset

PET POLICY: No pets

Directions: Cedar Hills Blvd, W on Leahy Rd



**Please review our application process and screening criteria at http://www.mcneeley.com/rental_listings and click on the "Applicants" tab. All application fees are nonrefundable (unless a previous applicant is approved) so please read our screening criteria carefully before applying.



INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.

SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED AREAS.



SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.



