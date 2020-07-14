All apartments in Cedar Mill
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

11103 NW Leahy Rd

11103 Northwest Leahy Road · No Longer Available
Location

11103 Northwest Leahy Road, Cedar Mill, OR 97229
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cedar Mill - 2 Master Suite +bonus Room - APPLY NOW! https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/4AH01
Pay Screening Fee: http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee
Have a pet? https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE

County: Washington
Lease Terms: One year
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): Now
Heat: Gas
No Utilities included in rent
Year Built: 2005
Levels: Two level - 2 bedrooms upstairs, bonus room downstairs
Amenities: Landscaped yard, Back patio, gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances, 2 master suites with walk in closets, hardwood floors sprinkler system
Garage: Double with opener
Fenced Backyard
Vehicle Restrictions: RV or boat parking not permitted
Schools: Cedar Mill, Cedar Park, Sunset
PET POLICY: No pets
Directions: Cedar Hills Blvd, W on Leahy Rd

**Please review our application process and screening criteria at http://www.mcneeley.com/rental_listings and click on the "Applicants" tab. All application fees are nonrefundable (unless a previous applicant is approved) so please read our screening criteria carefully before applying.

INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.
SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED AREAS.

SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

(RLNE4893333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

