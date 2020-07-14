11103 NW Leahy Rd

Amenities
Cedar Mill - 2 Master Suite +bonus Room - APPLY NOW! https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/4AH01
Pay Screening Fee: http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee
Have a pet? https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE
County: Washington
Lease Terms: One year
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): Now
Heat: Gas
No Utilities included in rent
Year Built: 2005
Levels: Two level - 2 bedrooms upstairs, bonus room downstairs
Amenities: Landscaped yard, Back patio, gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances, 2 master suites with walk in closets, hardwood floors sprinkler system
Garage: Double with opener
Fenced Backyard
Vehicle Restrictions: RV or boat parking not permitted
Schools: Cedar Mill, Cedar Park, Sunset
PET POLICY: No pets
Directions: Cedar Hills Blvd, W on Leahy Rd
**Please review our application process and screening criteria at http://www.mcneeley.com/rental_listings and click on the "Applicants" tab. All application fees are nonrefundable (unless a previous applicant is approved) so please read our screening criteria carefully before applying.
INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.
SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED AREAS.
SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.
(RLNE4893333)