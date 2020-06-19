Amenities

7608 NW Buckthorn Way Available 06/02/20 Gorgeous 3 Level Bethany Home - 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths + Den, 1,532 Sq. Ft. - This stunning three level home features a den on the first level that can be used as a bonus TV room, office, craft room or additional living room.



When you head up the first set of stairs you will see the open floor plan with granite kitchen counters, dark cabinets and plenty of windows. There is also a half bath an pantry. The living room leads to a patio that overlooks the park and neighborhood.



Once you go up the second set of stairs you will see the spacious master with a walk in closet, double sink and stand up shower. The washer and dryer are located on the third floor for convenience. The two additional bedrooms face the rear of the home and have plenty of natural light. The second full bath features a tub/shower combo and dark cabinetry.



This home is close to PCC Rock Creek and Abbey Creek Park!



