Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

7608 NW Buckthorn Way

7608 Northwest Buckthorn Way · (503) 799-4802
Location

7608 Northwest Buckthorn Way, Bethany, OR 97229
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7608 NW Buckthorn Way · Avail. now

$2,045

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1532 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
7608 NW Buckthorn Way Available 06/02/20 Gorgeous 3 Level Bethany Home - 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths + Den, 1,532 Sq. Ft. - This stunning three level home features a den on the first level that can be used as a bonus TV room, office, craft room or additional living room.

When you head up the first set of stairs you will see the open floor plan with granite kitchen counters, dark cabinets and plenty of windows. There is also a half bath an pantry. The living room leads to a patio that overlooks the park and neighborhood.

Once you go up the second set of stairs you will see the spacious master with a walk in closet, double sink and stand up shower. The washer and dryer are located on the third floor for convenience. The two additional bedrooms face the rear of the home and have plenty of natural light. The second full bath features a tub/shower combo and dark cabinetry.

This home is close to PCC Rock Creek and Abbey Creek Park!

Call or Text Our Leasing Agent at (503) 799-4802 to schedule a showing!

Visit our website to apply and view other homes we have available!
www.PortlandRentalHomes.com

Do you need property management services?
Maximize your income and cut your costs!
www.PortlandRentalHomes.com

(RLNE5779520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

